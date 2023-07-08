Home

Monsoon Skin Infection: 7 Quick Ways to Avoid Fungal Issues During Humid Weather

Monsoon Skin Infection: Itchy scalp to itchy skin, monsoon health woes can become very troublesome. Rainy season is not just romantic drives and chai-pakoda time, one should also maintain hygiene to steer clear of some seasonal infections.

Monsoon Skin Infection: 7 Ways to Treat Fungal Infection (Freepik)

Monsoon Skin Infection: An itchy rash here, an itchy rash there is a common problem that probably all of us face especially during the rainy season. The humidity, sticky weather and moisture in the air make for an ideal environment for fungus and bacteria to thrive. Having monsoon-time skin infection is nothing to be ashamed of. The risk of developing such infections increases during monsoon. Excessive perspiration, photo-toxic effects of the sun, hot and humid weather, and of course humidity make people susceptible to fungl infections. While these may not be fatal, it should not be ignored.

These two are the most common type of fungal infections that one may develop during monsoon season:

Athlete’s foot: This fungal infection causes itching, redness, and scaling between the toes. It is more likely to occur in people who have wet feet for prolonged periods of time, such as athletes or people who work in wet environments.

Ringworm: This fungal infection causes a red, ring-shaped rash that may be itchy or scaly. It can occur on any part of the body, but is most common on the scalp, groin, and feet.

Both of the above infections thrive in warm and moist conditions. Keeping the affected areas clean and dry, wearing loose-fitting clothes, and using antifungal creams or powders can help treat and prevent these infections.

So, how do we fix or treat fungal infections during monsoon that develop on the skin? There several tips and tricks that can help us get rid of those fungal issues:

7 WAYS TO TREAT FUNGAL INFECTION DURING MONSOON

Keep your skin clean and dry. It is better to dry off completely after swimming or bathing. Wear loose-fitting, breathable clothing to avoid getting itchiness after sweating. Avoid walking barefoot in wet areas. Avoid sharing towels, clothes, or other personal items with others. Wash your hands frequently with soap and water and maintain proper hand hygiene. If you have a cut or scrape, clean it thoroughly and apply an antibiotic ointment. Apply a moisturiser to your skin to help keep it hydrated.

Monsoon woes do not just stop at the skin, itchy scalp, frizzy hair are also some problems that we have to deal with. But it is best to maintain proper body hygiene to steer clear of skin infections and bacteria. Why spend the romatacised rains scratching the skin when you can sip away the problems with just a td bit more mindfulness.!

