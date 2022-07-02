While the monsoon season brings respite to us from the dreadful heat, it also brings a series of infections. It is primarily the temperature drop leading to diseases like diarrhea, dengue, typhoid and more. However, keeping the current spread of covid in mind, we might not be able to judge the difference between a covid infection and an illness caused by rainy weather. It gets more challenging to track what we have because of their symptoms’ similarities. Mr. Kamayani Naresh, Founder and Health Expert of Zyropathy explains essential differences between these two medical conditions.Also Read - Fourth Covid Wave? India’s Daily Case Zooms Past 17K-Mark; Kerala, Maharashtra Among Top Contributor

Difference Between COVID 19 and Monsoon Viral:

COVID 19

The coronavirus is known to impact our respiratory systems, which is caused by the SARs-COV-2 virus. This form of the virus is known to mutate into other variants. Patients usually experience discomfort in their respiratory tracts. The virus symptoms include cough, fever, pain in breathing, and loss of sense of smell and taste. While a cold sign may last you for just a few days, covid may prolong for a more extended period.

A few of the symptoms of Covid even tend to drag on a few months. Hence, it would help if you were tested immediately to stop the virus from spreading to your family members. That is why even if you get vaccinated, you must isolate yourself. Stay home and not interact with anyone until you get yourself tested negative.

Monsoon Illness

A monsoon illness can enter the body through the hands, mouth or nose when tiny droplets of bacteria are transmitted from an infected person. The diseases associated with the monsoons include Vector-borne diseases, viral infections and water-borne infections. While viral infections are common, vector-borne conditions tend to rise during the monsoon month. Hence, it is essential to be extremely careful.

Ensure to avoid the accumulation of freshwater in tyres, any corner or the coolers at your home. Make sure to use mosquito repellent creams or sprays, especially on your kids when they step out of the house. Another way to ensure that you are staying away from any monsoon illness is to mostly wear full-sleeved clothes as they can help avoid dengue risks.

Be careful during this time, as the monsoon is expected to get more ferocious during the coming months. Hence, keep yourself safe and healthy during these times.