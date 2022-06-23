COVID-19 Latest News: Children aged 0-14 years who contracted the coronavirus can experience symptoms of long COVID lasting for at least 2 months, a study published in The Lancet Child & Adolescent Health journal claimed. Furthermore, it was revealed that COVID-positive children were more likely to experience long-lasting symptoms than children who had never had a positive diagnosis. Moreover, the results of the study found children diagnosed with COVID-19 in all age groups to be more likely to experience at least one symptom for two months or longer than the control group.Also Read - BJP Files Complaint Against Uddhav Thackeray For Violating Covid Guidelines, Meeting People

Common symptoms among 0-3 years old

In the 0-3 years age group 40 per cent of children diagnosed with COVID-19 (478 of 1,194 children) experienced symptoms for longer than two months, compared to 27 per cent of controls (1,049 of 3,855 children). Also Read - DU Announces 2nd Phase of Internal Exam For Those Who Missed Papers in May-June

Mood swings

Rashes

Stomach aches

Common symptoms among 4-11 years old

For the 4-11 years age group the ratio was 38 per cent of cases (1,912 of 5,023 children) compared to 34 per cent of controls (6,189 of 18,372 children), and for the 12-14 years age group, 46 per cent of cases (1,313 of 2,857 children) compared to 41 per cent of controls (4,454 of 10,789 children) experienced long-lasting symptoms. Also Read - Delhi-NCR Schools Set to Reopen From July 1| Check Details Here

Mood swings

Trouble remembering

Concentrating

Rashes

Common symptoms among 12-14 years old

Fatigue

Mood swings

Trouble remembering

Concentrating