COVID-19 Latest News: Children aged 0-14 years who contracted the coronavirus can experience symptoms of long COVID lasting for at least 2 months, a study published in The Lancet Child & Adolescent Health journal claimed. Furthermore, it was revealed that COVID-positive children were more likely to experience long-lasting symptoms than children who had never had a positive diagnosis. Moreover, the results of the study found children diagnosed with COVID-19 in all age groups to be more likely to experience at least one symptom for two months or longer than the control group.
Common symptoms among 0-3 years old
In the 0-3 years age group 40 per cent of children diagnosed with COVID-19 (478 of 1,194 children) experienced symptoms for longer than two months, compared to 27 per cent of controls (1,049 of 3,855 children).
- Mood swings
- Rashes
- Stomach aches
Common symptoms among 4-11 years old
For the 4-11 years age group the ratio was 38 per cent of cases (1,912 of 5,023 children) compared to 34 per cent of controls (6,189 of 18,372 children), and for the 12-14 years age group, 46 per cent of cases (1,313 of 2,857 children) compared to 41 per cent of controls (4,454 of 10,789 children) experienced long-lasting symptoms.
- Mood swings
- Trouble remembering
- Concentrating
- Rashes
Common symptoms among 12-14 years old
- Fatigue
- Mood swings
- Trouble remembering
- Concentrating
Non-specific symptoms associated with long COVID are often experienced by otherwise healthy children. Symptoms of common ailments that children experience which are unrelated to COVID-19 are:-
- Headache
- Mood swings
- Abdominal pain
- Fatigue
About the survey
The results of the study found children diagnosed with COVID-19 in all age groups to be more likely to experience at least one symptom for two months or longer than the control group. The surveys asked participants about the 23 most common symptoms of long COVID in children and used the World Health Organization definition of long COVID as symptoms lasting more than two months.