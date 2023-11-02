Home

High Cholesterol to Hypertension, 6 Amazing Benefits of Adding Moong Dal in Your Winter Diet

Moong Dal or green gram beans are loaded with nutrients and server health benefits we probably didn't even know. Read on to know why this makes for the perfect addition in your winter diet.

High Cholesterol to Hypertension, 6 Amazing Benefits of Adding Moong Dal in Your Winter Diet (Freepik)

Moong Dal Benefits: A common household name, Moong dal, also known as mung beans or green gram, is a type of lentil that is popular in Indian cuisine. It is a good source of protein, fibre, and other nutrients. From stew, moong chaat to normal curry vegetables, moong dal is a versatile food that can make up for a good and healthy addition to the winter diet. It not only has several health benefits but also can help keep you warm during the season.

Here is why these little gram beans should make way to your meal plate.

MOONG DAL HEALTH BENEFITS:

Improves heart health: Moong dal is a good source of fiber and potassium, which are both nutrients that are beneficial for heart health. Fiber helps to lower cholesterol levels, while potassium helps to regulate blood pressure. Moong dal is also low in fat and sodium, which further contributes to its heart-healthy benefits. Aids in weight loss: Moong dal is a good source of protein and fiber, which are both nutrients that can help with weight loss. Protein helps to build and maintain muscle mass, while fiber helps you feel full and satisfied after eating. Moong dal is also low in calories, which makes it a good choice for people who are trying to lose weight. Improves digestion: Moong dal is a good source of fiber, which is essential for good digestion. Fiber helps to keep the digestive system moving and prevents constipation. Moong dal is also a good source of prebiotics, which are a type of fiber that feeds the good bacteria in the gut. Controls blood sugar levels: Moong dal has a low glycemic index (GI), which means that it does not cause a rapid spike in blood sugar levels after eating. This makes it a good food choice for people with diabetes or prediabetes. Moong dal is also a good source of fiber, which helps to slow down the absorption of sugar into the bloodstream. Boosts immunity: Moong dal is a good source of zinc and iron, which are both minerals that are important for a healthy immune system. Zinc helps to produce white blood cells, which fight infection. Iron helps to carry oxygen to the cells, which is essential for the proper functioning of the immune system. Promotes healthy skin and hair: Moong dal is a good source of protein, which is essential for healthy skin and hair. Protein helps to build and repair skin and hair cells. Moong dal is also a good source of biotin, which is a B vitamin that is important for hair growth.

Moong dal is a versatile ingredient that can be used in a variety of dishes. It can be cooked and eaten as a side dish, or it can be used in soups, stews, and curries. Moong dal can also be ground into a flour and used to make pancakes, waffles, and other baked goods.

Moong dal is a nutritious and delicious food that can be easily added to your diet. By including moong dal in your diet, you can enjoy a variety of health benefits, including improved heart health, weight loss, improved digestion, controlled blood sugar levels, boosted immunity, and promoted healthy skin and hair.

