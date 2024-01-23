Home

Moringa For Diabetes: Do Drumstick Leaves Help Manage Blood Sugar Levels? All You Need to Know

Diabetes tends to fluctuate during the winter season. Diet plays a pivotal role and moringa leaves can be a good addition for diabetics. Here is how it may be beneficial for blood sugar control.

Moringa For Diabetes: Do Drumstick Leaves Help Manage Blood Sugar Levels? All You Need to Know (Freepik)

Diabetes is almost like an epidemic that does not seem to be contained. In India, over a million people are living with diabetes and counting. According to research, the number is continuing to rise. While sedentary lifestyles, genes are to blame, dietary practises play a pivotal role. As per experts, plant-based food is one way to help regulate blood sugar levels. Moringa is one such superfood. Moringa leaves or drumsticks may help to control high blood sugar.

Moringa is said to have antifungal, and antiviral properties, is nutrient-dense and powerhouse of healthy vitamins.

HOW MORINGA HELP CONTROL DIABETES?

Moringa contains certain compunds like quercetin that usually help manage glucose levels. Moringa leaves may have a positive impact on blood sugar levels. Studies suggest that certain compounds found in moringa leaves, such as isothiocyanates, may help regulate blood glucose levels by improving insulin sensitivity and increasing glucose uptake by cells. This may contribute to better glycemic control in individuals with diabetes.

Here are some other benefits of moringa.

MORINGA HEALTH BENEFITS

Antioxidant Properties: Moringa leaves are rich in antioxidants, including flavonoids and polyphenols. Antioxidants help protect cells from damage caused by unstable molecules called free radicals. In diabetes, oxidative stress is often increased, leading to cellular damage. The antioxidant properties of moringa leaves may help reduce oxidative stress and inflammation, which are associated with diabetes complications.

Moringa leaves are rich in antioxidants, including flavonoids and polyphenols. Antioxidants help protect cells from damage caused by unstable molecules called free radicals. In diabetes, oxidative stress is often increased, leading to cellular damage. The antioxidant properties of moringa leaves may help reduce oxidative stress and inflammation, which are associated with diabetes complications. Anti-Inflammatory Effects: Chronic inflammation is a common feature of diabetes. Moringa leaves contain compounds that have been shown to possess anti-inflammatory properties. By reducing inflammation, moringa leaves may help improve insulin sensitivity and overall glycemic control.

Chronic inflammation is a common feature of diabetes. Moringa leaves contain compounds that have been shown to possess anti-inflammatory properties. By reducing inflammation, moringa leaves may help improve insulin sensitivity and overall glycemic control. Powerhouse of Nutrients: Moringa leaves are highly nutritious, containing vitamins, minerals, and other beneficial compounds. They are a good source of vitamin C, vitamin A, calcium, potassium, and iron. Incorporating moringa leaves into a balanced diet can provide essential nutrients that support overall health and well-being, which is particularly important for individuals with diabetes.

While moringa leaves may offer potential benefits for managing diabetes, it’s important to note that they should not replace standard medical care or prescribed diabetes treatments. If you have diabetes, it’s essential to work closely with a healthcare professional who can provide personalized guidance and monitor your condition. They can help determine the appropriate role of moringa leaves or any other dietary changes in your diabetes management plan.

