Home

Health

Morning Exercise: 6 Reasons Why an Early Morning Workout is Key to Your Health

Morning Exercise: 6 Reasons Why an Early Morning Workout is Key to Your Health

Early riser? Then exercising in the morning is one of the best ways to kickstart your day and here is why.

Physical exercise is the golden rule to health. While there is a set of people who follow a regular physical exercise regime, some just lead a sedentary lifestyle. Why is it the golden rule for good health? Regular exercise helps to maintain good overall health. It accelerates the metabolism which further helps to burn fats and calories. Exercising also releases happy hormones that keep your mood uplifted. Sometimes people exercise early in the morning, sometimes after work in the evening. Be it morning or evening, there are benefits to both but here are some advantages to being an early bird, getting up early in the morning and doing some stretches, yoga to the exercise routine you follow.

Mornings are often considered as a good time to exercise. And exercising is said to be one of the best ways to start your day. Here are some benefits of exercising early in the morning.

You may like to read

Benefits of Early Morning Exercising

Boost your energy throughout the day Helps with blood glucose control – Early morning workouts help to lower the risk of diabetes. Improves focus and cognition Puts you in a better mood Helps you sleep better Helps to regulate your appetite by reducing ghrelin, the hunger hormone

While there is no one answer as to which is the best time to exercise, morning, evening or mid-day, important is to exercise. It is more about maintaining the consistency.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES