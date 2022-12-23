Morning Sunlight in Winter: 10 Benefits of Good Sun Exposure in Cold Weather

Morning Sunlight Benefits in Winter: Sunlight exposure has several advantages, particularly for people with painful or inflamed joints, arthritis, or inflammation.

Morning Sunlight Benefits in Winter: We wind up spending a significant portion of our days in front of computers at our homes and workplaces due to our busy schedules. While remaining inside is cosy, we frequently miss out on sunlight, which is necessary for a healthy lifestyle. Did you know that getting enough sun each day is vital for preventing a variety of diseases? Sun’s natural light provides much more than just provide a significant supply of vitamin D, unlike what many people think. Vitamin D has immunity and energy-stimulating hormone with a tremendous impact on human health. Nutritionist Dr Chaitali Rathod shares some amazing benefits of morning sunlight.

10 BENEFITS OF GOOD EXPOSURE TO SUNLIGHT IN THE MORNING

Supporting healthy bones Managing calcium levels Reducing inflammation Supporting the glucose metabolism Promoting a sensation of well-being. Relieving pain Promoting relaxation Reducing depression Maintenance of hormonal imbalance boosting the immune system Prevention of many diseases (muscular sclerosis, osteoporosis, and even breast cancer)

A morning sun exposure of 25 to 30 minutes might be very beneficial to your health. Change your schedule and pay attention to getting more natural light rather than just direct sunlight.

Tip: The best time to get the sunlight is morning around 8 o’clock