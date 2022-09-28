Mosambi Health Benefits: Mosambi, also known as sweet lime, is another summer fruit with many health benefits. This rich, greenish-yellow fruit is full of potassium, iron, calcium, vitamins A, C, and B1, as well as minerals that are good for the skin. It contains the goodness of nutrients and its deliciously sweet and sour flavour. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra says, “In addition to being a delicious snack, mosambi or sweet lime is a versatile summer fruit containing a multitude of health benefits.”

3 MAJOR HEALTH BENEFITS OF MOSAMBI/ SWEET LIME:

Promotes Healthy Skin – They’re high in vitamin C and this vitamin is necessary to make collagen, a protein that keeps your skin firm and strong. Moreover, limes are high in antioxidants, which may help combat age-related skin changes. Lowers The Risk of Cancer – Mosambi contains compounds called limonoids that have been linked to a lower risk of certain cancers. Aids Digestion – Mosambi features a high-content value of flavonoids which energizes the digestive tract by increasing the secretion of digestive juices, acids and bile. Therefore, it helps with digestion simply by neutralizing the acidic digestive juices made by the stomach and eliminating toxins through the excretory system.

Mosambi is believed to make our skin perfect and acne-free by removing toxins from the body. Our eyes are kept healthy and are less likely to develop cataracts thanks to their antibacterial and antioxidant capabilities. Mosambi lovers will be surprised to know that the sweet-sour-flavoured fruit has bleaching and washing results that aid in removing blemishes from the skin.

Make sure you add Mosambi to your summer diet!