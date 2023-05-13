Mother’s Day Special: Mini Guide to Manage Healthy Diet For New Moms And Their Babies

Home

Are you a new mom? Confused how to take care of your diet while taking care of your little one? Fret not, here are few expert recommended dietary tips that may help to enhance your lifestyle as a new mother.

Motherhood is about embarking on a new beautiful journey. It is incomparable, it is beautiful. Mothers are always running about taking care of their babies and new moms are way too invested in nurturing and nourishing their little ones. Amid all this love and care, somewhere they keep their health at bay and that is not done, moms! How is the body supposed to function optimally if it is not nourished properly? How will mothers invest all their energy in taking care of others when their health is compromised?

Maintaining a healthy diet is crucial for new mothers, as it supports both their own recovery after childbirth and the growth and development of their newborn. According to doctors, proper nutrition is essential during this time to provide the necessary nutrients for healing, milk production, and the overall well-being of mother and child.

Speaking about mother’s day and the need to have a healthy diet for all new mothers, we spoke to Ms. B. Vijaya, M.Sc Dietetics & Food service management, Apollo Cradle and Children’s Hospital, Jayanagar, Bangalore. She divulged about the importance of good food and also shared few ways to incorporate a healthy lifestyle for new moms.

MINI GUIDE FOR HEALTHY DIETARY LIFESTYLE FOR NEW MOMS AND THEIR BABIES

It is All About Food

Eat a balanced diet: It is essential to include a variety of nutrient-dense foods in the daily diet, including lean protein, complex carbohydrates, healthy fats, and plenty of fruits and vegetables. At least three servings of fruits and five servings of vegetables per day, along with whole grains, nuts, seeds, and legumes, are recommended. Get enough protein: Protein is essential for the growth and repair of tissues, and breastfeeding mothers need more protein than non-breastfeeding mothers. There are various excellent sources of protein, such as lean meats, fish, eggs, dairy products, beans, nuts, and seeds. Include healthy fats: Healthy fats are essential for brain development and can help mothers feel full and satisfied after meals. There are several nutritious sources of healthy fats, such as avocados, nuts, oily seeds etc. Watch portion sizes: Overeating can lead to weight gain and other health problems, so new mothers should pay attention to their portion sizes and eat slowly so they have time to recognise when they are full. Choose nutrient-dense snacks: Snacking can be an excellent way to keep energy levels up throughout the day, but it is important to choose nutrient-dense snacks that will provide the necessary vitamins and minerals. Good options include fresh fruit, raw vegetables with hummus, nuts, and seeds, or a hard-boiled egg. Consider any dietary restrictions: If a new mother has any dietary restrictions, such as a food allergy or intolerance, they should speak to a doctor or a registered dietitian to develop a meal plan that meets their needs. They can help them find suitable alternatives and ensure they are getting all the necessary nutrients.

Few Lifestyle Tweaks

Stay hydrated: Breastfeeding mothers need to drink plenty of fluids to maintain milk production and stay hydrated. Water, milk, and 100% fruit juice are excellent choices, but it’s best to avoid sugary drinks and caffeine, which may interfere with milk production. Take a multivitamin: Taking a daily multivitamin can help ensure that new mothers are getting all the necessary vitamins and minerals required to support their recovery and their baby’s growth and development. This should not be done without doctor’s guidance. Do not skip meals: Skipping meals can lead to low blood sugar, which can cause fatigue, dizziness, and headaches. New mothers should aim to eat regular, balanced meals and snacks throughout the day to maintain their energy levels and support their body’s healing and recovery. Avoid processed foods: Processed foods are often high in calories, sugar, and unhealthy fats and can lead to weight gain and other health problems. Instead, choosing whole, nutrient-dense foods is recommended as it will provide the body with the fuel it needs to heal and recover. Limit added sugars: Foods and drinks that are high in added sugars, such as candy, soda, and baked goods, can cause weight gain and other health problems. New mothers should aim to limit their intake of these foods and choose naturally sweet options like fresh fruit instead. Prioritise sleep: Sleep is crucial for both physical and mental health, and lack of sleep can lead to poor food choices and overeating. New mothers should aim to get as much sleep as possible, and if they are having trouble sleeping, they should speak to their doctor for advice.

In conclusion, maintaining a healthy diet is crucial for new mothers. Eating a balanced diet that includes a variety of nutrient-dense foods, staying hydrated, getting enough protein and healthy fats, avoiding processed foods, and taking a daily multivitamin can help the development of the baby and the mother’s recovery. If new mothers have any questions or concerns about their diet, they should speak to their doctor or a registered dietitian.

