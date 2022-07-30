Mouth ulcers or canker sores are one of the most common minor heath issues. They are most commonly found on the gums, but they can also develop around tounge area and the inner part of the lower lip. They can be extremely painful, especially if they are touched while brushing teeth or eating. Mouth ulcers can also develop as a result of food sensitivities or nutritional deficiencies and can sometimes last a week or more. Aside from meeting your daily nutritional needs and practicing stress-reduction techniques, there are several home remedies you can try to heal them quickly. Scroll down to know some easy and effective natural treatment to try at home.Also Read - Facial Hair Removal: 5 Home Remedies That Can Work Wonders
5 Effective Natural Remedies To Cure Mouth Ulcers:
- Honey: Honey is naturally antimicrobial and has wound healing properties. It will hasten the natural healing of the mouth ulcer and keep it free of infection. It also alleviates irritation and swelling. Apply some honey on ulcer and let it stay for few hours. You will definitely feel some relief.
- Coconut Oil: Coconut oil has extensive antimicrobial components that can naturally treats ulcers . It is also an anti-inflammatory and analgesic. These properties will alleviate the swelling and pain caused by the mouth ulcer.
- Tulsi Leaves: Tulsi leaves are well-known for their medicinal properties and are very therapeutic. Chew some fresh leaves and drink some water to swallow them. They may be a little bitter, but it works.
- Toothpaste: One of the most important characteristics of a good toothpaste is its antimicrobial capacity. Applying this to the mouth ulcer will remove the infection that is causing the ulcer and will give you so much relief.
- Turmeric: Turmeric is an antiseptic found in nearly all Indian dishes. Turmeric has antimicrobial properties and is quite effective in fighting inflammation and pain caused by mouth ulcers. Take a small amount of turmeric powder and some water. Make a quick paste and apply it every morning and night. You will definitely notice a difference.