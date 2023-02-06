Home

What Is Moyamoya Disease? Signs, Symptoms, and Treatment

As per expert, stroke or recurrent headaches are frequently the initial signs of moyamoya disease.

What Is Moyamoya Disease? Signs, Symptoms, and Treatment (Source: Freepik)

Moyamoya disease is a rare, progressive cerebrovascular illness caused by blocked arteries in the basal ganglia at the base of the brain. In Japanese, moyamoya means ‘puff of smoke,’ and it refers to the tangled look of small capillaries compensating for the obstruction.

Dr Pavan Pai, Consultant Interventional Neurologist, and Stroke Specialist, Wockhardt Hospitals Mira Road says ”The precise aetiology of moyamoya disease is uncertain. However, there appear to be both inherited and acquired variants. Researchers are currently looking at genes that might be handed down from parents.”

Moyamoya illness is sometimes associated with other disorders and is referred to as moyamoya syndrome or phenomenon. Other conditions to consider include:

Down syndrome.

Graves’ illness is a genetic disorder.

Neurofibromatosis type 1 is a genetic disorder.

Sickle cell disease is a genetic disorder.

Atherosclerosis.

Vasculopathy caused by radiation.

Symptoms

Stroke or recurrent transient ischemic events are frequently the initial signs of moyamoya disease (TIAs). These are referred to as ‘mini-strokes’. Other signs and symptoms may include:

Hemorrhage in the brain (bleeding). Headaches Slow development Aneurysm (bulging or ballooning of a blood artery, which might explode) (bulging or ballooning of a blood vessel, which can burst). Unwilled motions (when your body parts move without your control). Cognitive abilities problems (like learning, remembering and paying attention). Issues with senses (sight, hearing, smell, touch, taste). Seizures.

Diagnosis

If your doctor believes you have moyamoya disease, you may require the following tests:

Cerebral arteriography: A little tube called a catheter is inserted into an artery in your arm or leg by your physician. They then inject iodine contrast dye into your circulation using it. The dye in your blood vessels is then scanned with X-rays. This procedure can map blood flow patterns and determine how much your blood arteries have contracted.

Magnetic resonance angiography (MRA): In this painless test, your provider looks into your blood arteries for any unique characteristics using a magnetic field, radio waves, and a computer.

Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI): MRI uses comparable technology to capture photos within your body and determine how the blood is flowing.

Treatment

Moyamoya disease therapy includes symptom management, increasing blood supply to the brain, and seizure control. Blood thinners can aid in the prevention of clots and blockages, but they can also raise the risk of bleeding. Before suggesting any medications, the doctor will thoroughly analyse each patient’s individual condition.

Revascularization can be beneficial in some circumstances. This is a complex technique performed by an expert vascular neurosurgeon to reestablish the blood supply to the bottom of the brain. To avoid a stroke in the postoperative phase, pain management and thorough monitoring of the patient are necessary.