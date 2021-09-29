Mumbai: MSD Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday said it has launched India’s first gender-neutral HPV vaccine. GARDASIL 9, which is a 9-valent HPV vaccine, will also help reduce cancers caused by the HPV types contained in the vaccine, among girls and women aged 9-26 years and boys aged between 9-15 years.

The pharmaceuticals company said that it is the only US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) approved vaccine, first launched in the US in 2015. It has been approved in more than 80 countries across the globe, which helps protect against 9 types of HPV.

They said that GARDASIL 9 helps reduce the disease burden of cervical cancer, vulvar cancer, vaginal cancer and anal cancer among females and continues to play a crucial role in the global elimination of cervical cancer as a public health problem.

“Launching GARDASIL 9 is a crucial step towards advancing the mission of building a healthy young India by reducing the disease burden of HPV-related cancers and disease in the country,” MSD India Region Managing Director Rehan A Khan said in a statement.

With HPV affecting both genders, the vaccine demonstrates the company’s commitment towards bringing a gender-neutral HPV vaccine to India that addresses certain HPV-related diseases, among Indian girls, women and boys, and continues to promote preventive healthcare in India, he added.

“We also believe that raising awareness among parents of young boys and girls is critical in addressing the HPV disease burden in India, as we embark on a journey towards reaching the highest attainable standard of health and wellbeing in a progressive, healthy and young India,” Khan noted.

HPV vaccinations can play a crucial role in reducing the alarming incidence of HPV-related cancer burden in India (both males and females) that is reported at about 1.7 lakh cases annually.

Current estimates indicate that every year, 96,922 women are diagnosed with cervical cancer and 60,078 lose their battle to the disease.

Cervical cancer ranks as the second-most frequent cancer among women in India between 15 and 44 years of age.

MSD Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Merck Sharp & Dohme (known as Merck & Co, Inc. in the US and Canada).