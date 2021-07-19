The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation asked citizens to boil water before drinking as heavy rains over the last two days had led to flooding in the water purification complex at Bhandup. The flooding has affected electrical equipment that controls the pumping and filtration processes there, one of the major sites of water supply to the country’s financial capital, the official said.Also Read - Mumbai Rain Fury Kills 33; Life Comes to Halt as Road, Rail, Air Traffic Badly Hit | Major Points

While the pumping mechanism would be restored in a few hours, much more time will be taken to get the filtration process up and running, the official said, adding that boiling water before drinking was the best precaution at the moment.

Access to drinking safe drinking is a right, many rural cities in India are still struggling to get potable water resources. You can get safe water by either installing a water purifier at home or boiling it before drinking it. Purifying drinking water is good for you for many reasons. We, humans, are more susceptible to contracting water-borne diseases as compared to other living creatures.

Why you should boil your drinking water:

– Boiling is the best method to kill disease-causing organisms, including viruses, bacteria, and parasites, according to CDC.Gov.

At what temperature should you boil your water?

– CDC says that you should bring water to a full rolling boil for 1 minute (at elevations above 6,500 feet, boil for 3 minutes). After boiling, allow the water to cool before use.

You should also boil tap water if it is filtered, avoid using water from any appliance which is connected to your water line.

