Mushroom Side Effects: We all know mushrooms are edible fungi that have an array of nutrients. They are not only consumed as a part of the diet but also used to treat certain ailments such as respiratory and pulmonary diseases, e.g. renal, liver, and cardiovascular diseases. Mushrooms act as antibacterial, and immune system enhancers and lower bad cholesterol. A mushroom is a fruit of a plant that grows in the wild in hot and humid conditions. They are produced above ground, on soil, or on their food source. Do you know, Mushrooms also have side effects? Yes, you read it right! There are side effects caused by mushroom consumption.Also Read - Why You Should Never Wash Mushroom And Instead Clean it With This Technique, Chef Speaks
MUSHROOM SIDE EFFECTS THAT YOU NEED TO KNOW RIGHT NOW
- Mushrooms can cause stomach problems (Diarrhea, nausea and vomiting): As Mushrooms are fungi, in some people, diarrhea can get triggered right after eating mushrooms. They do not go well with everyone’s body.
- Mushrooms can cause skin allergies: One of the side effects of Mushrooms are that they cause skin allergies. In some cases, eating this fruit can lead to allergic reactions causing symptoms such as skin rashes and irritation. So, please eat in moderation.
- Absentmindedness: A person might also be in a state of hallucination. Yes, you read it right. The mushrooms alter the perception of reality after consumption for some time. There are a wide variety of mushrooms and one such is magic mushrooms which are called wild or cultivated mushrooms. They contain psilocybin, a naturally occurring psychoactive and hallucinogenic compound.
- Drowsiness: After consuming mushrooms, a lot of people feel tired and sleepy at times. If it doesn’t suit you, then there are chances you might feel extremely uncomfortable and your energy levels can go significantly low.