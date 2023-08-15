Home

Muskmelon Seeds Benefits: From Boosting Hair Growth to Preventing Dehydration And More!

Muskmelons are also known as ‘sweet melons’ due to their natural sweetness. The musky smell of this fruit has brought the name muskmelon to it. While the fruit itself is hugely popular for regular consumption during hot and scorching summers, the seeds are also packed with benefits. Yes, many may be unaware that the seeds of this fruit are loaded with nutrition, which helps boost your health considerably. The seeds also have anti-microbial, anti-inflammatory, anti-diabetic, anti-Alzheimer, and diuretic properties. Muskmelon seeds have a nutty and crunchy flavour and can be eaten as a snack by drying them. Today, we will explore the nutritional benefits of these seeds, so that they are not thrown away the next time.

5 Reasons Why to Add Muskmelon Seeds in Your Summer Diet:

Weight Management: Muskmelon seeds are the right sources of proteins. Hence, it can be helpful in feeling satiety and building muscles. This also helps increase metabolic rate, which in turn helps manage weight. Improves Skin And Hair: Muskmelon seeds are high sources of polyunsaturated fat like linoleic acid which helps stimulate hair growth and better skin. This also regulates metabolism and manages the reproductive system. Healthy Heart: Muskmelon seeds are rich in Omega-3 fatty acids which help in better functioning of the heart. Also, these seeds have high levels of antioxidants and fibre which reduces bad cholesterol in the body and improve heart health. Prevents Dehydration: Muskmelons have a high-water content that helps in keeping the body hydrated. This helps boost low energy in the body and keeps you full throughout the day. Improves Eye’s Vision: Antioxidants such as beta-carotene, zeaxanthin and lutein are essential to keep your vision right and eyes healthy. These antioxidants are present in abundance in muskmelons.

The shelf life of musk melon seen may vary depending on how it is prepared. If it is cleaned and stored, the seeds need to be eaten within a few days before they get spoiled. In case the seeds are roasted, they can be stored for up to 2-3 months. It is highly recommended that the seeds be eaten within a month of preparation.

