Home

Health

Mysterious Pneumonia Outbreak in China: Symptoms to Precaution, All You Need to Know

Mysterious Pneumonia Outbreak in China: Symptoms to Precaution, All You Need to Know

China is witnessing a surge in respiratory illness in children whose pathogen is yet to be identified. WHO has requested for more data on the cases in the country.

Mysterious Pneumonia Outbreak in China: Symptoms to Precaution, All You Need to Know

China is witnessing a spike in respiratory illness that is majorly affecting children. The cause of the infection is still unknown and hence has been termed as the ‘mysterious pneumonia’ outbreak. The health concern first came to light on November 13 when China’s National Health Commission reported an increase in respiratory diseases at a press conference. On Sunday, clusters of undiagnosed pneumonia in children in northern China were reported by the Program for Monitoring Emerging Diseases (ProMED).

Trending Now

According to a report by Al Jazeera, China’s National Health Commission is attributing the rise due to the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions. Chinese health experts said mycoplasma pneumoniae – a pathogen that commonly causes sore throat, fatigue, fever and a lingering cough that can last for months in children aged five and above –has drawn heightened attention this winter as hospitals nationwide have seen young patients swarming there to seek treatment.

You may like to read

MYSTERIOUS PNEUMONIA OUTBREAK IN CHINA: WHO ASKS FOR DATA

The WHO on Thursday said it has made an official request to China for detailed information on a spike in respiratory illnesses after the Chinese health authorities reported multiple infectious respiratory diseases with surging cases of mycoplasma pneumonia and influenza flu among children.

Earlier this month, Chinese experts also sounded an alert about the relapse of COVID-19 infections during the current winter season and asked elderly and vulnerable populations to get vaccinated.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) in a statement issued in Geneva said it had requested China to provide additional epidemiologic and clinical information, as well as laboratory results from reports of clusters of pneumonia in children through the International Health Regulations mechanism.

“We have also requested further information about recent trends in the circulation of known pathogens including influenza, SARS-CoV-2, RSV and mycoplasma pneumoniae, and the current burden on health care systems,” the WHO statement said.

MYSTERIOUS PNEUMONIA OUTBREAK IN CHINA: SYMPTOMS AND PRECAUTIONS

Symptoms:

Fever

Cough

Breathing Issues

Sore Throat

Fatigue

Precautions:

Since more details are yet awaited, WHO has advised caution to the public.

Maintain proper personal hygiene.

Wash your hands regularly.

Seek immediate medical attention when there are symptoms of respiratory illness.

Wear masks when going in public areas.

Avpiod crowded spaces

It is always recommended to inculcate immunity immunity-boosting diet for enhancing the system.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.