As the COVID19 pandemic pans into 2022 with the new Omicron variant, many people are getting infected by this highly infectious strain. Omicron virus is stated to be highly contagious, much more than the previously dominant Delta variant. All of us emanate tiny particles while talking to each other, breathing, coughing, sneezing, etc.; the virus can get transmitted from one person to another easily if a protective well-fitting mask is not worn. We can stress enough the importance of wearing masks in public places, crowded areas, in indoor spaces and while engaging in non-household settings.Also Read - Adopt These Healthy And Safe Practices to Prevent Cervical Cancer

Masking practices have evolved since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, confusion still persists about which mask to wear and in what circumstances. In addition to taking booster shots and staying indoors as much as possible, people need to understand which mask works best in protecting them against the virus. Let’s have a look at the types of masks you should consider: Also Read - Budget Session of Parliament Begins Today Ahead of Assembly Elections in 5 States | Key Points to Know

N95, KN95, or KF94 – These are made using global standard material; is used accurately ensuring proper fit, these high-quality and high filtration rate masks filter out tiny particles and offer 95% protection

Surgical mask – If made using good three-ply filtering materials, surgical masks can give protection against large particles and some tiny particles. But these masks do not seal the face properly and leave gaps between the edges. The only way to improve the fit of a surgical mask is ‘double-masking’. This mask, when worn in pairs, is ideal for everyone, especially those with COPD, Asthma, or any other breathing issues who can’t wear an N95 mask

Cloth mask – This mask is only effective when worn together with a surgical mask. A cloth mask reduces emissions of larger droplets to some extent from an infected person’s nose & mouth, but offers little protection for the uninfected wearer as the material does not significantly filter out small particles

How to Re-Use And Discard Each of These Three Masks?

Wash your hands and gently remove the N95 mask, place the mask in a sealed plastic, zip-lock bag, or a breathable container such as a paper bag between uses. Secure the bag tightly re-use the mask only on day 7; each mask must be placed in a separate sealed bag and can be re-used on day 7, for up to 4-5 times. For single use N95, place the mask into a sealed bag and place the bag into a garbage can or biomedical waste disposal unit. Surgical masks should be wrapped in a tissue paper or polythene bag and immediately discarded in bins with lids, whereas cloth masks should be washed separately, properly, frequently and left to hang and air dry. Never put on a new mask until you have properly washed your hands. After disposing your single-use and re-usable masks, wash your hands thoroughly. Also Read - 8 Benefits Of Vitamin C Serum For Face And How to Use Complete Guide; Watch Video

Who are these masks for?

Once reserved only for the healthcare staff, the N95 mask is now important and advisable for everyone as an efficient filtration device of airborne particles, giving the highest protection against the new Omicron variant. An N95 prevents 95% of particles in the air around you from entering your nose & mouth. Frontline workers like bank employees, post office workers, rail and bus ticketing agents, civic staff, and people who encounter thousands of people each day should only use N95 masks. The N95 mask does not get saturated even after a few days of normal (non-dusty) use, so can be reused 2 to 3 times.

Apart from wearing a good quality mask, everyone should follow COVID19 appropriate behaviour and be a responsible citizen; it is the only way we all can fight and overcome the virus. By now we have taught our children and the elderly how to appropriately use the face mask, upgrade them to double-masking using surgical mask or an N95. Importantly, ensure that your mask covers your nose & mouth appropriately, leaving no open gaps. Appropriate masking is the 1st step towards safeguarding oneself and those around, so do it judiciously.

(Inputs by Dr Sanjith Saseedharan, Consultant & Head Critical Care, SL Raheja Hospital, Mahim-A Fortis Associate and Dr Sandeep Patil, Chief Intensivist, Fortis Hospital, Kalyan)