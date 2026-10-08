Nana Patekar death: What to do if someone suddenly collapses at home? Cardiologists explain the crucial first 5 minutes

Nana Patekar’s sudden death at 75 after a cardiac arrest has once again highlighted how quickly a cardiac emergency can turn life-threatening. Cardiologists explain what families should do if someone suddenly collapses at home and why the first few minutes can be crucial for survival.

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Nana Patekar and cardiac arrest explained (PC- Magnific)

Nana Patekar’s death at the age of 75 after a cardiac arrest has once again highlighted how quickly a medical emergency can unfold. While cardiac arrest and a heart attack are different medical conditions, both require immediate attention. Cardiologists explain what family members should do if someone suddenly collapses at home and why the first few minutes can be critical.

What should you do if someone suddenly collapses?

Dr. S. K. Agarwal, Sr. Consultant Cardiologist, Kailash Hospital & Heart Institute, Noida, told India.com that family members should stay calm and first check whether the person is responsive. “They should communicate with the person and gently tap their shoulders to see if they respond. If there is no response, help should be called immediately. Abnormal or absent breathing should be treated as an emergency, and resuscitation measures should begin without delay”, Dr. Agarwal said.

“If the person is unconscious but breathing normally, they should be placed in a safe position and continuously monitored until medical help arrives. Family members should also keep the area clear and avoid unnecessarily moving the person.”

Doctors also advise paying attention to anything that happened before the collapse, including chest pain, breathlessness, dizziness or seizures. Information about the person’s existing medical conditions and medicines should also be shared with the emergency medical team.

Start CPR if the person is not breathing normally

Dr. Ankur Gupta, Associate Director – Cardiology – Interventional, Paras Health Panchkula, says the first step is to check for responsiveness and normal breathing. “If someone suddenly collapses at home, the first step is to check for responsiveness and normal breathing. If the person is unconscious and not breathing normally or is only gasping, family members should immediately call emergency medical services and begin CPR”, the doctor said.

“Chest compressions should be given in the centre of the chest, at a rate of around 100–120 compressions per minute, allowing the chest to fully recoil after each compression. If an AED is available, it should be brought and used as soon as possible, following its voice instructions. If the person is breathing normally but remains unconscious, they should be placed in the recovery position and monitored until medical help arrives. Most importantly, do not give the person food, water or medicines, and do not delay emergency care while trying to determine the cause of the collapse”, Dr. Gupta continued.

Why the first few minutes matter

In a cardiac arrest, the heart suddenly stops pumping blood effectively, cutting off oxygen to vital organs, including the brain. This is why recognising the emergency quickly, calling for medical help and starting CPR when required can be crucial.

The key message for families is simple: do not wait to understand why the person collapsed before seeking help. Check responsiveness and breathing, call emergency services, begin CPR when indicated and use an AED if one is available.