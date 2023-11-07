Home

National Cancer Awareness Day: 5 Warning Signs of Growing Tumour in People Over 50

Cancer is one of the most fatal diseases that claims million of lives every year. Here are some early warning signs that people should be aware about for early detection and prevention thereafter.

National Cancer Awareness Day: 5 Warning Signs of Growing Tumour in People Over 50 (Freepik)

Cancer is one of the leading causes of death by disease across the globe. According to a World Cancer Report released by World Health Organisation (WHO) one in 10 Indians will develop cancer in their lifetime and one in 15 will die of it. A sedentary lifestyle is a major contributor but it can also stem from genetic traits. There are different types of cancer like skin, breast cancer, colon cancer, etc.

Early diagnosis of cancer growth is important to begin the treatment and fight the deadly disease before it reaches its final stage. Awareness is important for early detection as well. Every year, November 7 is observed as National Cancer Awareness Day.

Here are some early warning signs that may appear in people over 50 that should definitely not be ignored.

EARLY CANCER SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS

Unexplained weight loss: Unexplained weight loss of 10 pounds or more over 6 months is a common sign of cancer. This is because cancer cells can burn calories quickly, even when the body is at rest. Change in bowel habits: A change in bowel habits, such as constipation, diarrhea, or a change in stool size or shape, can be a sign of cancer of the colon, rectum, or pancreas. Difficulty swallowing: Difficulty swallowing, known as dysphagia, can be a sign of cancer of the esophagus, throat, or stomach. Sores that do not heal: Sores that do not heal, such as ulcers or sores on the lips, tongue, or gums, can be a sign of cancer of the mouth, skin, or stomach. Unusual bleeding or discharge: Unusual bleeding or discharge, such as unexplained vaginal bleeding, rectal bleeding, or bloody sputum, can be a sign of cancer of the cervix, uterus, ovaries, colon, rectum, or lung.

Few other symptoms are:

Constant Fatigue

Lumps or thickenings in the breast, testicles, or other parts of the body

Indigestion or upset stomach that does not go away

Bladder problems

Changes in moles

If you experience any of these early signs of cancer, it is important to see your doctor right away. Early detection and treatment of cancer is essential for the best outcome.

TIPS TO REDUCE CANCER RISK

Maintain a healthy weight.

Eat a healthy diet that includes plenty of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. regular exercise.

Limit your alcohol intake.

Do not smoke.

Get regular cancer screenings.

Cancer is a deadly disease that takes on physical, mental and emotional toll on not just the patient but also their caregivers, family and friends. It is better to be safe than sorry and having more awareness bout it may help in early detection and prevention of the problem.

