Dengue Fever in Kids: 5 Major Symptoms to Watch Out For
Effects of dengue fever is seen differently in kids than adults. Here a re some basic symptoms that parents should know about.
National Dengue Day 2023: What looks like an insignificant creature, mosquitoes can run a bad fever in our bodies. A quick bite and a person can be down to their bed drained out of energy. Dengue is a viral infection caused due to a mosquito bite. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), Dengue is a viral infection caused by the dengue virus (DENV), transmitted to humans through the bite of infected mosquitoes. About half of the world’s population is now at risk of dengue with an estimated 100–400 million infections occurring yearly. the most common symptoms are high fever, headache, body aches, nausea and rash. Most will also get better in 1–2 weeks. Some people develop severe dengue and need care in a hospital.
Also known as brek-bone disease, children are more prone to this infection.
DENGUE FEVER IN CHILDREN
Symptoms in kids vary from what is have seen in adults. Hence, parents, here are some signs and symptoms parents should be aware about:
- Vomiting
- Nausea
- Pain Behind Eyes
- HeadcahePain in abdomen
- Water retention
- Restlessness
PREVENTIVE TIPS FOR CHILDREN
- Take adequate rest
- Drink ample liquids
- Coconut water is a good drink for dengue fever
- clothes that cover as much of your body as possible
- mosquito nets if sleeping during the day, ideally nets sprayed with insect repellent
