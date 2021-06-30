India celebrates National Doctors’ Day on July 1 every year to honour the birth and death anniversary of the great physician and second chief minister of West Bengal, Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy. The day is celebrated to recognize the contributions of physicians to individual lives and communities. Also Read - Himachal Pradesh: Shrikhand Mahadev Kailash Yatra Postponed Due to COVID, Says Kullu DC

The difficult times amid COVID-19 have once again reminded us about the contributions and sacrifices made by doctors and the healthcare staff around the globe daily. In honour of this noble profession, Doctor’s Day is celebrated on different dates across the world. Also Read - Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Additional Rs 23 cr as New Health Budget Before Third COVID Wave - All You Need to Know

This year is once again dedicated to all those doctors and healthcare professionals who are serving in these trying times by risking their lives either in primary as well as secondary care setups or in dedicated COVID care facilities. Also Read - Kusal Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella Face Inquiry For Alleged Bio-bubble Breach in England, Caught Roaming in Marketplace | WATCH VIDEO

Dr. Shuchin Bajaj, Founder Director, Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals on the occasion said, “We are in the middle of a global pandemic. While, the world is undergoing a huge crisis, these difficult times have once again reminded us the value of our doctors and the healthcare staff. To honor these noble people, Doctor’s Day is celebrated on July 1st every year. The day provides us with an opportunity to thank our doctors for their selfless efforts and contribution towards mankind. With the number of infected people on the rise every day and hospitals being flooded with people in thousands regularly, doctors are the superheroes at this point.”

Dr. Jyoti Kapoor, Senior Psychiatrist and Founder of Manasthali, marked the day by saying, “Doctors have enjoyed a singular status in community, on one end being put on a pedestal as saviours of humanity and on the other end being vociferously maligned for being licensed killers. The COVID pandemic further exaggerated the reactions of masses, sometimes being hailed as glorious warriors and at others being beaten up to death. Acknowledging a profession as a discreet part of one’s life and not associating it to the whole persona of a person is probably difficult for a society which defines identity with one’s occupation. If we are asked who we are, we often say , “doctor” or “teacher” or “painter” presuming, “what we are is what we do”.”

Dr Kapoor said that being a doctor puts them in extreme dilemmas, about drawing boundaries for personal and professional life, about charity and earning for a better quality of life, about fighting for dignity, and letting ourselves be seen as service providers for a consumerist world. It’s no more about passion and zeal to reduce suffering but balancing personal satisfaction and social altruism. “On every July 1, I ask myself the same question, given a chance, would I still choose to be a doctor, and the answer is always a ‘yes’, not because it fulfils my need for social altruism by allowing me to reduce suffering and pain, not because it gives me a social stature and a prefix, not because it allows me to earn a living, but because it is who I am. I am a doctor and I am grateful for the opportunities it provides !”

The COVID-19 pandemic has been hard on doctors and paramedic staff as well because even they lost their close family members to the virus. This was all at the peak of the second wave and kudos to their spirit and dedication that they continued to work untiringly in the hour of crisis.

Dr Sameer Kulkarni, Regional Director, Paras Hospitals Gurugram, said, “For all of us, the current pandemic that the world is undergoing is perhaps the most difficult time we are ever facing in our lives. It is even more difficult for the doctors who are working tirelessly to ensure that all those that are infected are provided with proper medical facilities. Their contributions and hard work deserve our gratitude each and every day and not only on any particular day. Their contribution to the healthcare industry is incomparable.”