Healthy food habits play a vital role in the growth of an individual and are necessary for overall holistic development and lifestyle. Starting from as early as breastfeeding to old-age, the food we take helps us build the right habits.

Breastfeeding is one of the most crucial parts of the early stage of life, and the child should be fed sufficiently from childhood to avoid future health complications. Hence, accordingly, the mother is suggested to have nutritious food to make sure the child gets the right amount of nutrition.

According to Dr. Smita Naram, the Co-Founder of Ayushakti, one can attain a healthy lifestyle by trying to include one of the nutrients in their daily diet.

High fibre grains

Millets

Cooked vegetables

Beans and lentils

Eggs

Fruits like papaya and pomegranate

Mung beans

Spices like turmeric, ginger, garlic, coriander, cumin

However, Dr. Smita also suggested a list of food that should be avoided in order to attain a healthy lifestyle.

Sour foods like raw foods

Foods high in inflammation like sugar, sour food,

Processed meat

Foods made with white flour, cheese, and butter

Feeding smartly right from the start not only helps the kids to remain healthy but can exclude so many health complications in the future. Kids should be taught to have options for breakfast, instead of having bread butter they can have chickpea crepe (chilla), boiled eggs, ragi porridge, and protein shake made from nutritious fruits and vegetables.

Growing up it’s important to focus on having a balanced diet depending on one’s age, lifestyle, illness and family history. A nutrition diet should be followed as advised by an expert. Ayurveda being a 5000-year-old ancient medical science has always focussed on the quality lifestyle of Healthy living and from the start has had a special emphasis on “Ahara” (diet) and “Anna”(Food) that results in good well-being of an individual. Nutritious and quality food nourishes one’s mind, soul, and body.