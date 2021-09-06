Breakfast is the most important meal of the deal. After hours of long fasting at night, consuming the right kind of breakfast is needed to boost your energy. A bowl of sprouts is rich in nutrients. Sprouts contain vitamins and minerals. They have a high level of folate, magnesium, phosphorous and vitamin K.Also Read - National Nutrition Week 2021: How Important is Nutrition For Early Childhood Growth and Development?

A bowl of sprouts can help you beat your hunger pangs. As they are nutritious and healthy, you can easily consume them and not be worried about consuming unhealthy and junk food. Shonali Sabherwal, a nutritionist shared the perks of sprouts and how you can benefit from sprouts and how you should consume them on a daily basis.

Instagram, the next stop for fashion and fitness, Shonali uploaded a post that talked about the benefits of the sprouts. Her caption reads, "While beans have their own energy and live foods have another whole gamut of energies, sprouts on a physical level are richer in protein and have a higher enzyme activity; they are beneficial for you in every way. "

Sprouts have been a part of the diet since the dawn of time. Sprouts have a lot of added benefits too.

Easy Digestion

Sprouts can convert complex nutrients into easily digestible forms. The starch can convert into sugar like glucose and fructose, and also break down proteins into amino acids. It can also convert saturated fats into easy fatty acids. Along with this, they contain enzymes for digestion.

Perfect for Dieters

For people who are on diet, sprouts work like a charm. They are rich in fibre which binds extra fat and flushes it out of the body. For breakfast or in the form of salad, sprouts are satisfying and prevent you from snacking on unhealthy food.

Rich Source of Proteins

With the presence of sprouts, the intake of protein also increases. For instance, if you mix sprouts with moong, the latter’s protein capacity increases by 30% as 100g of un-sprouted moong contains 24.9g protein. But with the mixture of sprouts, it increases to 32 g. With the inactive enzymes present in the seeds, it gives an increase in easy digestion and absorption.

Vitamin Booster

Sprouts become a nutrient factory with the presence of Vitamin A, Vitamin C, Vitamin E, Vitamin K and B-complex. Lentil sprouts are rich in Vitamin C and wheat sprouts are rich in Vitamin E.

Prevents Diseases

By sprouting seeds of broccoli, alfalfa and brussels, sprouts will lead to an increase in the content of plant chemicals or compounds known as phytochemicals. They also antioxidants and bioflavonoids which helps in preventing diseases like cancer and diabetes.