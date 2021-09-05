A child’s overall growth and development depend highly on a well balanced and nutritious diet. A balanced diet is important for the cognitive development and immune function of a child. It is of immense importance especially from the age of two to six years as children require appropriate nutrients to reach their full potential.Also Read - National Nutrition Week 2021: Top 5 Nutritional Tips for Kids During Monsoon

In developing countries like India, nutrition and lifestyle are key components to fight covid-19. Mindful eating and a balanced diet rich in vegetables, fruits, protein, dairy, and cereals are essential. They will not only provide proper nutrition to a child but also boost their immunity amid an imminent third wave of the pandemic that is expected to target children the most, as some reports suggest.

How to Plan Your Child’s Diet?

Research says that children were found to be more active and alert during the day after a healthy breakfast. Breakfast should include carbohydrate and protein-rich foods like stuffed parantha, paneer wrap, egg sandwich or veg sandwich. kids can also have cereals with milk, yoghurt with fruits and nuts, juices, and fresh fruits to give them adequate nutrition to remain energised for the day. It is the most important meal of the day as it breaks the overnight fasting period of around 8-10 hours. It replenishes the supply of glucose to boost energy levels and alertness, while also providing other essential nutrients for good health.

Lunch and Dinner should include dal (pulses or lentil soup), a non-vegetarian food item (optional), roti (chapati/rolled bread), rice, vegetables, salad, curd, or raita. This diet is rich in carbohydrates, protein, vitamins and essential minerals like iron and magnesium that are good for a child’s growth and overall health.

Children feel hungry while studying at home and crave some quick bites. So, snacks should be made intelligently, avoiding oily or deep-fried items. They can be hard to digest for the kids and can lead to unwanted weight gain if the frequency of snacking is too much. Too many sugary foods, sweets and chocolates must also be avoided. Other juices cannot replace water. Hence, drinking plain water is very important.

Fats give energy and young kids, in particular, need them in their diet to help the brain and nervous system develop normally. Besides supplying fuel for the body, they also help the body absorb some vitamins, but oil, ghee, cheese, and butter should be consumed in moderate amounts.

According to Aakash Health and Child Nutrition and other nutrition experts suggest that children should be given two fruits a day and vegetables should be included in all meals. Besides, give small and frequent meals to kids; fried or junk food, the bakery should be used sparingly.

Paediatricians believe that childhood obesity is a great concern today and research says that childhood obesity is directly linked to lifestyle disorders in adulthood later. Apart from keeping a check on unhealthy food, children must be encouraged for regular exercise or outdoor activities to burn off extra calories and prevent weight gain.