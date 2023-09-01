Home

Health

National Nutrition Week 2023: 5 Essential Nutrients That Women Should Consider During Pregnancy

National Nutrition Week 2023: 5 Essential Nutrients That Women Should Consider During Pregnancy

Nutrition during pregnancy: In this article, we have shared 5 essential vitamins and minerals that every pregnant woman must include in their diet.

National Nutrition Week 2023: 5 Essential Nutrients That Women Should Consider During Pregnancy

National Nutrition Week is observed every year from September 1 to September 7 in order to raise awareness about the importance of nutrition for the human body. The significance of celebrating it in India is to educate people about the necessity of proper nutrition and health issues caused by nutritional deficiencies. However, women require maximum nutrition during pregnancy. When you are pregnant, your diet becomes one such thing which is always under the radar. Eating a balanced meal that’s rich in vitamins and minerals is ideally the best way to support a growing baby. It’s important for moms-to-be to meet their nutritional requirements and prevent deficiencies during pregnancy. So, today we are sharing with you 5 specific nutrients that are essential for pregnant women and where to get them from.

Trending Now

National Nutrition Week 2023: Here’s A List Of Essential Nutrients For Pregnant Women

Folate

You may like to read

Consuming plenty of folate during pregnancy supports the overall growth of fetus as well as reduces the risk of cognitive disabilities- specifically neural tube defects in the baby’s brain and spine. You can find folate in lentils oranges and avocados.

Calcium

Calcium is essential during pregnancy to support the strong development of a baby’s bones and teeth. It has also been shown to reduce the risk of high blood pressure and promote healthy brain development. To include calcium in your diet, add dark leafy greens, sardines and yogurt.

Iron

Iron deficiencies are common during pregnancy. Iron is required to maintain red blood cells and is critical for the baby’s development and the mother’s placenta function. Pregnant women must incorporate these essential sources of iron i.e. red meat, cooked shellfish, lentils and other vegetarian sources and aim to consume at least 27 milligrams of iron daily.

Iodine

Iodine is a mineral essential for your thyroid’s health and functions. Your thyroid produces hormones involved in many vital processes in the body. This mineral is necessary for regulating the body’s metabolism and, by doing so, helps expecting mothers maintain a healthy weight gain. Some of the good sources of iodine are dairy products, seafood and iodized table salt.

Vitamin A

Vitamin A is another important nutrition requirement for moms-to-be. Most well-known, it promotes proper skin and eyesight development for a baby. It also assists in forming the baby’s bones and supports immunity systems for both mother and baby. Carrots, eggs, yogurt, sweet potato are some of the essential sources of vitamin A.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES