National Nutrition Week 2023: 6 Do’s and Don’ts of Kids Nutrition to Follow

Nutrition is pivotal for kids at their budding age. In this exceedingly sedentary lifestyle, it is important to follow certain dos and don'ts.

Nutrition in kids is a cornerstone in development and growth. During the budding years, it is imperative to ensure a healthy lifestyle and proper nutrient-rich diets for children. This would help in cognition, motor skills and overall development of the body as well. Feeding children can be cumbersome and exhausting – especially since their tastes and preferences change from week to week! Every parent is on the lookout for healthy and nutritious food for kids – but with picky eaters, it can be difficult to make a balanced plate that they will actually eat.

Here are some basic rules of kids nutrition you should follow.

Nutrition in Kids: 6 Dos and Don’ts to Follow

Dos

Prioritise meal time and try to eat together

Do allow children to follow their natural appetites when deciding how much to eat.

Do focus on home-made meals.

Keep gadgets off the dining table

Help them build an attitude of gratitude toward food

Do bond over exercise, outdoor sports and physical activity

Donts

Don’t let them eat in front of the screen

Don’t use food as a reward or punishment don’t limit your activities to indoor games

Don’t skip meals

Don’t force-feed kids

Don’t allow too much access to junk food.

In the contemporary, with globalisation and the modern ways of the world, there is substantial access to junk food for children. Not just access, but there are also several varieties that children love to savour. However, int his exceedingly sedentary lifestyle, it is important to ensure a proper diet and healthy lifestyle for kids. Children’s diet should be al lencompassing. These early years are pivotal and form the bedrock of nutrition, holistic development, physical growth, cognitive growth and more.

