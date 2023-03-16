Home

Health

National Vaccination Day 2023: 4 Most Important Vaccines For Children Under 12 in India

National Vaccination Day 2023: 4 Most Important Vaccines For Children Under 12 in India

National Vaccination Day: It was on March 16, 1995 when the first polio vaccines was administered and since then this day highlights the importance of taking timely vaccines.

Vaccination Day 2023: With new mutation and viruses surfacing the face of earth, new vaccines are being rigorously being developed by doctors and scientists with help of medical advancement. The most recent is the making of COVID-19 vaccine after a deadly pandemic took of the world in 2022 and people continue to reel under it effects. Meanwhile, another influenza virus is spreading like wild fire in India nd it is caused by the subtype H3N2. Such incidences throw light on why it is important take vaccine and put up a guard of immunity and safety. Every year, March 16 is celebrated a s National Vaccination Day to spread awareness about the importance of vaccines and how it helps to prevent from fatal diseases.

National Vaccination Day 2023: History and Significance

It was in March 16, 1995 when the first polio vaccination was administered. Hence, this day commemorates the start of Pulse Polio Programme through which government planned to eradicate polio from the country.

You may like to read

Furthermore, it highlights the importance of vaccination for combating aginst deadly diseases.

National Vaccination Day 2023: Important Vaccines For children Under 12

Right from birth, we are administered vaccines for different diseases. The doctors charts out a full schedule of vaccines that are given at different intervals of time. And the buck doesn’t stop there. From infant, kids, to adults, there is a routine for vaccination for every age group. Depending on the history of vaccinations one has taken, further course of action is decided. However, most of the vaccine jabs are given uptill adolescence.

Here are 4 important vaccines for children under 12 in India

BCG: Tuberculosis (TB), is a leading cause of human disease and death, particularly in developing countries. According to UNICEF, The bacille Calmette-Guérin (BCG) vaccine has existed for 80 years and is one of the most widely used of all current vaccines, in countries, including India, where it is part of the Universal Immunization Program (UIP).It is usullay administered right at birth.

Tuberculosis (TB), is a leading cause of human disease and death, particularly in developing countries. According to UNICEF, The bacille Calmette-Guérin (BCG) vaccine has existed for 80 years and is one of the most widely used of all current vaccines, in countries, including India, where it is part of the Universal Immunization Program (UIP).It is usullay administered right at birth. Flu: According to Serum Institute of India said the vaccine is known to be safe in children from 2 to 17 years of age and is not licensed for use in children younger than 2.

According to Serum Institute of India said the vaccine is known to be safe in children from 2 to 17 years of age and is not licensed for use in children younger than 2. DPT Vaccine: The DPT vaccine or DTP vaccine is a class of combination vaccines against three infectious diseases in humans: diphtheria, pertussis (whooping cough), and tetanus.The primary dose of DPT provided as part of pentavalent vaccine and 2 booster doses are given at 16 -24 months and 5-6 years, respectively.

The DPT vaccine or DTP vaccine is a class of combination vaccines against three infectious diseases in humans: diphtheria, pertussis (whooping cough), and tetanus.The primary dose of DPT provided as part of pentavalent vaccine and 2 booster doses are given at 16 -24 months and 5-6 years, respectively. TD Vaccines: Td vaccine is a combination of tetanus and diphtheria with lower concentration of diphtheria antigen (d). The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare recommends the replacement of the TT vaccine with the Td vaccine for all age groups, including pregnant women, across the country.

NOTE: This is an article for generic information. It is not substitute to doctor’s advise and it is best to consult a professional to chart put the routine of all necessary vaccination required for your child.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.