Navratri 2022: Be it Navratri or any other Indian festival where people observe a fast, sabudana or Sago becomes an essential kitchen ingredient. Many mouthwatering dishes are cooked during the nine-day Durga Puja but no Navratri is complete without sabudana tikkis, khichdi or kheer. People can cook sabudana pearls in different ways. However, during the festive season, food adulteration becomes a major cause of concern.Also Read - Navratri: Maa Skandmata Worshipped On Day 5

Though the officials claim to conduct regular raids and collect samples of various edible products to ensure mandatory quality standards, one can also check their food items at home before consuming them. Take a look at 3 home tricks to check adulteration in Sabudana as the chemically produced sago can lead to adverse health issues such as cancer and kidney diseases.

To check the purity of your Sabudana, you need to burn a bit of it. Pure sago will leave no ash, while the adulterated sago will burn to ash. Chew some sago, if it gives you a gritty feeling, it is adulterated. Take a glass of water. Add 2 teaspoons of Sabudana and mix thoroughly. Pure Sabudana will not leave any colour. Adulterated item will leave colour immediately in water.

Common Adulterants Used in Sabudana

Artificial Whitening Agents

Bleaching Agents

Calcium hypochlorite

Sodium hypochlorite

Hydrochloric acid

Phosphoric acid

Sulphuric acid

Side-effects of Consuming Adulterated Sabudana

Heart failure

Liver disorders

Kidney disorders and many more

Benefits of Consuming Healthy Sabudana