Navratri 2022: Navratri— one of the country's busiest seasons and most significant Hindu festivals is here! The festival brings with it a tradition of fasting and feasting wherein many mouthwatering dishes like sabudana khichdi, fruit chaat, and kheer to kuttu ki poori are cooked. However, it could be difficult for people with diabetes. Fasting and consuming a restricted diet for 9 to 10 days consistently can endanger a diabetic's health. Thus they need to be extremely careful about their food choices. So if you have diabetes and keeping fast this Navratri, here are a few things you need to keep in mind.

Eat the right food – Due to the dietary restrictions and altered food patterns, it is possible that blood sugar levels could fluctuate. Therefore, it is important to talk to your doctor about your plan for fasting, which should include the number of fasting days, eating frequency and timings, and foods that can be consumed, as that will help regulate glucose fluctuations and boost overall health. One can opt for foods rich in vitamin C, antioxidants, protein, and fiber, which facilitate in controlling blood glucose levels.

Consume Roasted Nuts: Consumption of roasted makhana, nuts, and pumpkin cutlets can make for good snackable satiety during fasting, as they also meet protein requirements. Additionally, vitamin C and fiber-rich fruits such as orange and kiwi are good for consumption as they help manage the insulin fluctuations in the body.

Keep Track of Your Counts: Knowing when to check your blood glucose levels during fasting is key. Keeping a home glucose monitoring system will help you track your glucose levels from time to time. Today there are sensor-based devices such as Freestyle Libre, that provide actionable trends and patterns that help you make better decisions about your health. It is also important to monitor glucose levels during fasting, to ensure you avoid a hypoglycemia or hyperglycemia attack.

Maintain Hydration: Dehydration during fasting is troublesome for those with diabetes. Consumption of at least 2 to 3 liters of water is a must while fasting. Buttermilk without salt and low-calorie drinks like nimbu pani, green tea, mint water, cardamom tea, smoothies, and coconut water can help combat dehydration during Navratri. It is better to have fruits like apples in the smoothie instead of bananas. You can also add 2 tsp of flaxseeds and chia seeds to your smoothie as they help reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes and diabetes complications.

Consume Combination of Proteins, Right Carb: Eating an hour before Garba will not make you feel heavy during the dance and will also ensure that you are not low on energy. For people with diabetes, having a combination of proteins and the right carbohydrates keeps you going for a long period. You can opt for a dry fruit milkshake or a buckwheat pancake with some cottage cheese cubes in such cases.

Exercise – People with diabetes can exercise during fasting, however, it needs to be done at a low pace. It is important to not strain yourself during this time. One can go for short walks and include stretching exercises in their routine. You can also ditch the exercises during Navratri and enjoy yourself to the tunes of Garba.

Note: In case, your doctor advises a patient not to fast for medical reasons, that suggestion should be carefully considered.