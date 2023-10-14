Home

Health

Navratri 2023: 6 Essential Tips For Diabetics to Observe Fast and Manage Glucose Level

Navratri 2023: 6 Essential Tips For Diabetics to Observe Fast and Manage Glucose Level

During Navratri people often observe a nine-day-long fast. However, it may get a bit difficult for people with diabetes to go long hours without proper food. Here are some tips and tricks to manage glucose level during this period.

Navratri 2023: 6 MUST Know Tips For Diabetics to Follow During Nine-Day Long Fast (Pexels)

Navratri Fasting With Diabetes: The season of festivals is upon us. Menu is being prepared, grocery is being bought and everyone is thinking how to maintain the healthy regime along with festivities. It is difficult to resist the urge but people living with diabetes shave it a little difficult. During Navratri, people observe a nine-day-long fast and have certain dietary restrictions as well. Therefore, it becomes all the more difficult to maintain glucose levels during this time. The blood sugar should neither dip nor see a spike.

Trending Now

However, with proper medical advice, diabetics can also keep a fast but have to be mindful of certain lifestyle tips.

You may like to read

DIABETES TIPS DURING NAVRATRI: 6 WAYS TO MANAGE BLOOD SUGAR

Good Sleep: This is one underrated trend and festivals is the time we do not get proper sleep. But, it is imperative to have a good quality slumber is important to recover and re-energise. Hydrate Before and After Fast: Keeping the body hydrated is the golden rule for health. Drink lots of fluids not only to flush out the toxins but to also avoid dehydration. Dehydration is a common problem with diabetics it affects the blood sugar level. Drink lemon water, and coconut water to maintain electrolyte balance during fast. Include Protein Rich Food: Incorporate more cottage cheese, milk, yoghurt and other protein sources. It will help to build muscles and keep you full longer reducing hunger cravings. Diabetese Friendly Flour: Buckwheat (kuttu) or sighara atta are usually consumed during fast in Navratris. These prove to be very healthy for people with diabetes as they are rich in dietary fiber. Limit Fried Food: This is also the time to have traditional dishes. While they can be super delicious and irresistible, it is important to limit consumption of fried, salty and extremely spicy food. It can spike the glucose. Do Not Open Fast With Something Sweet: Try to open your fast with some nuts, and veggies. Sugary drinks or food can lead to sudden blood sugar spikes.

Just be mindful of these tips, consult a medical professional and you are good to go for Navratri even when living with diabetes.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES