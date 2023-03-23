Home

Health

Navratri 2023: How to Treat Constipation During 9-Days of Fasting? Expert Shares Natural Remedies

Navratri 2023: How to Treat Constipation During 9-Days of Fasting? Expert Shares Natural Remedies

Constipation may occur during Navratri because devotees typically limit their diet to fruits, nuts, and drinks, and oily food.

Navratri 2023: How to Treat Constipation During 9-Days of Fasting? Expert Shares Natural Remedies

Navratri 2023: One of the greatest and most significant festivals for Hindus is Navratri. The nine-day gala is celebrated with great zeal, fervour and devotion. The devotees adore Goddess Durga in her nine incarnations and practice fast to please her. Fasting helps to detoxify our bodies, however, it also includes drawbacks like acidity and constipation. This occurs as a result of inadequate dietary fibre intake, consuming a heavy meal all at once, consuming excessive amounts of caffeine, and staying up late. Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee shares the natural ways to resolve constipation. A proper diet must be planned while fasting because there are dietary limitations and only a few things are permitted. The nutritionist shares some common causes of constipation during the nine-day long Hindu festival, Navratri.

6 COMMON CAUSES OF CONSTIPATION

Insufficient fibre intake Poor water intake Change in routine Very low oil intake Iron, calcium, antacids, and diuretic supplements Holding on to stools

HOW TO TREAT CONSTIPATION DURING NAVRATRI?

Increase the consumption of fibre in the diet. Add whole wheat, fruits, and vegetables. Focus on your water intake. Drink 6-8 glasses of water or any other healthy fluid in a day. Avoid eating processed foods. Stick to a healthy and clean diet. Make sure to exercise regularly. You can hit the gym, do a pilates session, or do yoga. Even a long walk would suffice.

Anjali Mukerjee also revealed that eating fruits and leafy vegetables during constipation can have a plethora of health benefits. They contain fibre, which aids in good motion clearance and relieves constipation. She also shared that consuming a few prunes each day could help aid constipation.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.