Navratri 2023 Fasting Rules For Pregnant Women: It is important for pregnant women to check these dos and don'ts.

Navratri 2023 FAsting Tips For Pregnant Women: The nine-day festival has kickstarted and as today is day 2, we want to highlight the health benefits of fasting. However, in the pregnancy case, women should avoid keeping fasts as it is not advisable to eat only one meal in a day. It is not good for the baby. Only if your doctor allows you to keep fast, then only you should consider it.

Fasting Tips For Pregnant Women – Dos:

Eat after every two hours and remember to balance the macronutrients and micronutrients. Stay hydrated! Drink coconut water during the middle of the day. Whole grains provide energy and fibre so it is recommended to include buckwheat, sabudana, millets, and ragi, in your diet. Include fruits, salad, milk and nuts in your diet. One can start the day with these fruits. Eat baked chips, or a mixture of nuts (almonds/raisins/walnut). Opt for skimmed, double-toned milk during fasting, it will keep you active.

Fasting Tips For Pregnant Women – Don’ts:

Long hours of fasting are not advisable for women who are expecting. It affects baby’s development. You can avoid unhealthy snacking like potato chips as it is loaded with salt. You can avoid pumpkin candy as it is loaded with sugar Avoid puris and fry items, rather opt for roasted makhana as they are loaded with antioxidants. Avoid full cream milk as they can lead to lethargy. Pregnant women with illnesses such as diabetes, anaemia, and high blood pressure should avoid fasting

Pregnant women must be extremely careful if they decide to embrace the Navratri fast as it’s not only the mother but the foetus as well that requires nutrients through a healthy diet.

