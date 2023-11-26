Home

Health

Neck Pain: 5 Causes and Precautions to Soothe Physical Strain

Neck Pain: 5 Causes and Precautions to Soothe Physical Strain

Pain in the neck as become an increasingly common problem across globe, well gadgets are just on part to take the blame. Did you know there are different types of neck pain too? Here is how to get relief.

Using devices gadgets, and smartphones is not merely a luxury anymore, it has become an inevitable part of our lives now. In this digital age, our lives are increasingly intertwined with smartphones and other handheld devices. Neck pain, a widespread musculoskeletal disorder affecting approximately one in three individuals annually, demands a nuanced understanding of its causes, types, and effective treatments. Speaking exclusively with india.com, Dr. Vivek Loomba, a renowned Pain Management Physician at The Indian Spinal Injuries Centre in Vasant Kunj, New Delhi, elaborated on the types of neck pain and how we must take required steps to to reduce the pain.

Causes of Neck Pain

Physical Strain: The most common cause of neck pain arises from overusing neck muscles, often linked to activities such as intense workouts, weightlifting, and prolonged driving. These strains can lead to ligament or muscle sprains and, in some cases, disk herniation. Poor Posture: Prolonged periods of poor posture, especially during smartphone and laptop use, contribute significantly to neck pain. Dr. Loomba notes a concerning rise in school-going children experiencing symptoms of the “text neck syndrome,” a condition exacerbated by the challenges posed by the pandemic. Whiplash Injury: Sudden, jerky neck movements, often occurring in vehicular accidents, can result in whiplash injuries, a common cause of neck pain. Arthritis: Arthritis of the vertebral joints in the neck is another contributor to neck pain, with factors such as aging and rheumatoid arthritis playing a role. Miscellaneous Factors: Neck pain can also be associated with diverse factors like anxiety, depression, infection, or even tumors.

Types of Neck Pain

Occipital Neuralgia: This type of headache manifests as pain in the upper neck, back of the head, and behind the ears, often caused by inflammation or injury to the occipital nerves. Cervical Radiculopathy: Also known as a pinched nerve, cervical radiculopathy results from disk herniation in the neck, causing excruciating pain in the neck, shoulder, arm, and fingers. Facet Arthropathy: Arthritis of the small vertebral joints in the neck, leading to neck pain, is termed facet arthropathy and can be associated with aging or conditions like rheumatoid arthritis. Myofascial Pain Syndrome: A chronic pain condition affecting neck muscles and fascia, myofascial pain syndrome is often triggered by repetitive motions, stress-related tension, injuries, poor posture, or muscle group inactivity. Cervical Spondylosis: Age-related wear and tear in the cervical spine result in discomfort and stiffness, a condition referred to as cervical spondylosis. Whiplash Neck Sprain: Caused by rapid trauma to the neck, typically in accidents or car crashes.

Management of Neck Pain

While many cases of neck pain resolve with time and lifestyle adjustments, severe or persistent cases demand a comprehensive management approach. Another crucial component of treatment, physical therapy focuses on stretching and strengthening neck muscles and tendons. Applying heat to the affected area can alleviate symptoms.

In conclusion, neck pain necessitates timely intervention, especially if symptoms persist or interfere with daily activities. Whether through lifestyle adjustments, medications, or specialized procedures, managing neck pain requires a nuanced understanding and a collaborative effort between patients and healthcare providers.

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.