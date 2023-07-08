Home

Neem Benefits: 8 Reasons Why This Medicinal Herb is The Best Remedy For Overall Health

Neem Leaves Benefits: Not just immunity, but neem is proven to have incredible benefits be it hair, skin or over health.

Neem leaves benefits for skin, hair and building immunity (Freepik)

Yester years till date, Neem is regarded highly as a medicinal herb. From time immemorial it has been used for its medicinal properties and has proven to be amazingly beneficial. This is a nature pill with healing and purifying effects. It has organic compunds that are incredible for skin and health. Not to forget, neem leaves are also helpful to build immunity and strengthen overall health too. Be it neem extract, neem oil or neem leaves, in all forms neem is one of the best remedies to look for. It has soothing effects on wounds and has also been used to cure some diseases.

Neem has bioactive substance, anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial and purifying properties that enhance blood circulation, help to get rid of those pimples, leave behind impurities, lowers blood pressure, boost immunity etc.

8 INCREDIBLE NEEM BENEFITS TO KNOW ABOUT

May Prevent Blackheads: Neem leaves is healthy for the skin as it aids in exfoliation lowering the building up of whiteheads or blackheads. Neem For Anti-Ageing: Neem has vitamin E, moisturising triglycerides and antioxidants that help with anti-ageing treatment. Cures Acne: Neem has a soothing effect and antibacterial properties that calm the itch and treat irritated rashes and acne problems. Blood Purifier: May Boost Kidney Health: Neem’s antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties may help fight oxidative stress, which may in turn promote liver and kidney health. May Boost Oral Health: chewing neem bark has been a common practice especially in the rural area. Its antiseptic and anti-oxidant properties help treat tooth decay, gingivitis and more. Skin Health: Neem is rich in fatty acids, including oleic, stearic, and linoleic acids. Collectively, these fatty acids have been shown to have anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and antimicrobial properties that promote skin health. Good For Hair: Hair troubles become frequent on the monsoon season. Neem meanwhile contains the active ingredient nimbdin that can help suppress inflammation, which may make it useful in treating hair infections like folliculitis, itching and dandruff. Helps Against Fungal Infections: Nimbdin and nimbolide are constituents of nee that have been found to have anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties.

Keeping neem extract or leaves at home can come in handy anytime. Neem is always here to save the day! A household name, a remedy for anything.

