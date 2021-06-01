Currently, India is reeling under the second wave of Coronavirus. Many people are facing serious problems like fever, cold, cough, breathlessness, body ache and many patients require oxygen therapy and admission to hospital due to complications. Fortunately, after a year, vaccines are available now that will offer protection against Covid-19. With its aim to vaccinate a maximum number of people to curb the Covid-19 menace, India will have nearly 120 million doses of coronavirus vaccines available for domestic use in the month of June. The only way to battle Covid is to take the jab and safeguard yourself from the infection. Also Read - Road to Recovery: India Records 1.27 Lakh Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours, Lowest in 54 Days

However, experts have warned that even after taking the jab, you are still prone to catching Covid-19 infection. Although, symptoms may vary from common coronavirus infections.

How Vaccine Can Safeguard You From COVID-19?

A vaccine is a vital tool that is essential in battling Covid along with wearing a mask, social distancing, and repeated hand sanitizing. Wearing a mask and maintaining a social distance of 6 feet will lower the transmission of Covid. In order to remain fit and healthy, it is the need of the hour to strictly adhere to the Covid protocol and halt the spread of the virus.

Dr. Chhaya Vaja, General Physician at Apollo Spectra Hospital Mumbai said, “Studies and research have proven that the vaccine lowers one chance of contracting the virus and the complications if infected. The covid-19 vaccine offers natural protection that is natural immunity; it is completely safe and does not alter your DNA. Getting vaccinated can allow one to create an antibody response so that you are protected from the virus. Covid vaccination will also keep you away from falling seriously ill and hospitalization and is beneficial for your family and people around you.”

Can you get infected with COVID after taking vaccination?

A study conducted by scientists at King’s College, London, threw light on the most frequently seen symptoms, after getting the vaccination. The study revealed that such cases are rare, but still there. The researchers looked in detail at the symptoms these infections caused using the ZOE Covid Symptom Study app. It found that around 1.1 million people who had their first shot, 0.2 percent reported positive cases of COVID-19. And those who got both doses of the vaccine, 0.03 percent tested positive.

What are the symptoms of COVID-19 post-vaccination?

The King’s College, London, research revealed that there are four symptoms of COVID-19 that people should watch out for: