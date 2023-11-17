Home

New COVID-19 Symptoms: Is Pink Eye The Warning Sign of This Deadly Variant? Here’s All You Need to Know

As per health experts, apart from most of the previous signs, Pirola can also be identified with visible facial symptoms like eye irritation or pink eye and a bad skin rash.

Coronavirus has been changing and evolving ever since it was first discovered in the year 2019 and became a global concern in a matter of few months. The original Covid strain soon turned into the ‘deadly delta’ taking a huge toll across the globe. As the deadly virus changed into a milder Omicron variant, the symptoms became less severe and concerns regarding the spread eased. However, the new BA.2.86 variant or Pirola didn’t create the havoc and huge uptick in cases. However, the highly muted variant shows changed symptoms of the infection.

What are the New Symptoms of The COVID-19 Variant Pirola?

The BA.2.86 coronavirus variant first emerged in July after a heavy mutation from the previous variants of Omicron which were dominant. However, there are no alarming cases identified by the authorities. But, as per health experts, Pirola can be identified with visible facial symptoms like eye irritation or pink eye and a bad skin rash. Moreover, it can also affect the upper respiratory tract which includes both the nose and voice box as well.

Dr Jenny Harries, chief executive of the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) spoke to the Daily Mail, “Viruses mutate often and at random, and it is not unexpected that new variants will continue to arise as the pandemic goes on, particularly while the case rate remains high… it should serve as objective evidence that this pandemic is not over.”

Well, the doctors have called for speeding up the vaccination drive to prevent infections, especially among the elderly and children. Dr Jenny Harries added, “The public health advice is the same for all current variants. Get vaccinated and, for those eligible, come forward for your third or booster dose as appropriate as soon as you are called. Continue to exercise caution. Wear a mask in crowded spaces and, when meeting people indoors, open windows and doors to ventilate the room. If you have symptoms take a PCR test and isolate at home until you receive a negative result.”

A vaccination drive was introduced across the UK to battle the Pirola strain, and so far there has not been any concerning increase in cases. While the common symptoms associated with this variant include:

Cough

Sore throat

Runny nose

Sneezing

Fatigue

Headache

Muscle aches

Altered sense of smell

According to health experts, apart from most of the previous signs, Pirola can also be identified with visible facial symptoms like eye irritation or pink eye and a bad skin rash.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.