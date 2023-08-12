Home

New Covid Strain ‘Eris’ Now Declared as ‘Variant of Interest’ – What Does That Mean?

Eris is the new Covid variant driving the surge in cases. WHO has now declared this sub-lineage of omicron as variant of interest.

Covid cases are once again witnessing an uptick in numbers in several countries. The new spike in cases is attributed to the latest Covid variant EG.5 or Eris as it is named. The World Health Organization (WHO) has classified this new Covid-19 strain as a ‘Variant of Interest.’ Formerly, it is was simply put under a variant under monitoring, but the global health organisation changed its group on Thursday. According to WHO, there is a steady increase Eris cases. In a statement, the global body also stated that, “over 7,000 sequences have been shared from 51 countries as of August 7.”

WHAT DOES VARIANT OF INTEREST MEAN?

Since 2020, there have been multiple variants, sub-variants of SARS-CoV-2 that have evolved and mutated over the years. During this time, many of the variants have been dubbed under different categories based on the severity of the lineage.

Variants are usually classified into the following categories:

Variant of Interest Variant of Concern A variant of High Consequence

A mutation is ascribed as a variant of interest when these strains have certain genetic markers that are associated with changes that may increase transmissibility, and reduce neutralisation by antibodies, according to the US National Institute of Health.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), variants designated as VOI include variants that have:

A predicted increase in transmissibility or disease severity.

Reduced neutralisation by antibodies generated against previous infection or vaccination.

Reduced efficacy of treatments, or tests.

Changes to receptor binding domain (RBD).

Specific genetic markers that are predicted to affect transmission, diagnostics, therapeutics, or immune escape.

ERIS: ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE NEW VARIANT

Eris or EG.5 is a sub-lineage of Omicron. It has a mutation in the spike protein that is an essential element in Covid virus. With this, it enters and infects the human cell. For now, the public health risk of Eris is low but precaution should be not taken lightly. Based on its characteristics, EG.5 may spread globally & cause a surge in cases. This new variant is escaping immunity and hence is spreading like wildfire. It has an increased growth rate.

Symptoms of ERIS

Runny nose

Headache

Constant fatigue

Sneezing

Sore throat

Eris Prevention tips

Get vaccinated and booster dose against Covid-19 Wear a mask in public places Practise social distancing Maintain proper hygiene and wash hands frequently Avoid close contact with people who are sick Ensure proper ventilation in rooms

While Eris is still under research, experts have cautioned to take necessary precautions right now instead of freaking out. People above 65, children and people with existing comorbidities are more vulnerable to contracting the coronavirus.

