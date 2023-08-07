Home

Health

New Covid Variant ‘Eris’: Should Indians be Concerned About Fast Spreading Virus? Doctors Speak

New Covid Variant ‘Eris’: Should Indians be Concerned About Fast Spreading Virus? Doctors Speak

Eris corona variant spreads in the UK: Will this fast spreading virus enter India? Doctors advise amid Covid fears.

New Covid Variant ‘Eris’: Should Indians be Concerned About Fast Spreading Virus? Doctors Speak

The spread of a new Covid-19 sub-variant ‘Eris’ in the United Kingdom has become a growing matter of concern now. It is feared that the Covid cases can once again surge owing to the Eris variant. However, this variant has not spread in India yet. Currently, no cases related to this variant have been reported in the country. However, after getting reports of the fast speed of Eris, it may enter India soon.

Trending Now

India.com reached out to the doctors for expert opinions on what if the new coronavirus sub-variant Eris hits India. Dr Aniket Mule, consultant internal medicine, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road said, “This variant may not cause any serious problem as a large number of people in India have already achieved herd immunity against the virus, especially the weaker XBB sub-lineage. This variant may not be alarming like the previous variants of Coronavirus. However, people should take enough precautions to keep Covid infection at bay. Even though the Covid curve has flattened in the country, adhering to Covid protocol is the need of the hour. One should take charge of his/her health and prevent Covid infection.”

Indians should do the following things:

One should follow the Covid protocol of masking, social distancing and hand sanitizing. One should stay away from crowded places. Do not be around sick people as even you may catch the infection. Wash your hands after touching any objects such as wallets, keys or toys. Ideally, you should wash your hands before cooking, after using the washroom, after touching pets. Disinfect the frequently touched surfaces such as kitchen countertops, faucets and furniture. Eat a well-balanced diet consisting of fresh fruits, vegetables and whole grains. Avoid eating junk, oily, processed and canned foods that can lower immunity. Keep windows open at home to increase the amount of natural ventilation when indoors. Get vaccinated to minimize the effect of Covid-19 and protect others in the community. Remember that Covid vaccines are extremely safe and effective. Isolate yourself or any family members who exhibit symptoms such as coughing, body pain, and fever. Get the Covid test done to rule out the infection. Cover your mouth while coughing or sneezing. Limit visitors at home if anyone is sick.

Even if the Eris variant has not reached the country yet, one should follow Covid-appropriate behavior, Dr. Anket concluded.

India.com also reached out to Dr. Charu Dutt Arora, Infectious Disease Specialist, Consultant Physician, at AmeriHealth, Asian Hospital. She told us, “There has been a sudden rise in COVID-19 cases across UK and USA. One in every 7 cases across the UK these days is attributed to a new COVID variant EG 5.1. called ‘Eris’. It is currently listed as “variant under monitoring” by WHO. But there is no need to panic and worry in the Indian subcontinent. We have witnessed almost four previous waves of COVID-19 and there is enough immunity (actively) and due to mass vaccination that helps in keeping the spread under control. Even if the cases rise due to Eris, it is unlikely to be of high severity. During this season, there is already an increase in all infectious diseases. One must follow COVID-appropriate behavior, hand hygiene and get booster doses if not taken yet.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES