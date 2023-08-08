Home

New COVID Variant Eris: How is it Different From Other Strains And Who is More at Risk of Contracting it?

The new COVID variant, Eris is spreading like wildfire in UK. With cases rising everyday, some people are more at risk of contracting the virus.

Just when we think that the COVID virus has actually become a new normal and become a part common flu-like problem, just then a new variant emerges triggering a little of anxiety. A new COVID variant Eris or EG.5.1 has been driving the surge in cases in United Kingdom. It was first identified on July 31 becoming the second most prevalent variant is the UK. According to UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), 1 in 10 cases are being reported for Eris. The surge in infections comes at a time when the country is grappling with a spike in hospital admissions, further compounded by inclement weather and waning immunity.

World Health Organisation has sounded an alarm warning of a potential wave due to the new variants of COVID-19.

WHO IS MORE AT RISK FOR COVID VARIANT ERIS?

According to experts, elderly people who are above the age of 65, pregnant women, and people with comorbidities are more at risk of contracting the virus.

Waning immunity is one of the major reasons why the virus is spreading now like wildfire.

HOW IS ERIS DIFFERENT FROM OTHER VARIANTS?

Currently, more research is ongoing to study the latest variant. As per experts, the reason of spread of Eris is due to the waning immunity and inclement weather conditions as well and this is one of the major reasons that increases the transmission rate. The symptoms are mostly similar to other variants.

While Eris is designated as a variant under monitoring by the World Health Organisation (WHO), it is not currently classified as a variant of concern.

NEW COVID VARIANT ERIS SYMPTOMS

Runny nose

Headache

Constant fatigue

Sneezing

Sore throat

ERIS PREVENTION

Get vaccinated and booster dose against Covid-19 Wear a mask in public places Practising social distancing Washing hands frequently Avoiding close contact with people who are sick Ensuring proper ventilation in rooms

