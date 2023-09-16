Home

Health

Covid Variant Eris Shows Sign of ‘Immune Evasion,’ – What Does It Mean? 5 Ways to Prevent the Spread of Virus

Covid Variant Eris Shows Sign of ‘Immune Evasion,’ – What Does It Mean? 5 Ways to Prevent the Spread of Virus

According to a recent study published in Lancet, the new Covid variant EG.5.1 has shown signs of evading immunity leading to a faster spread of the coronavirus.

Covid-19 cases are rising rapidly in several countries like USA, UK, UAE etc. New Covid variant EG.5.1 dubbed as Eris and Pirola are mainly ascribed for driving the surge. According to a recent study published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal, The EG.5.1 variant has properties that can escape the neutralising antibodies. This is termed as’ Imunne Evasion’. Due to this, the spread is rising even in people who have been vaccinated against SARS-CoV.

Trending Now

What Does ‘ Immune Evasion’ Mean?

Covid variants, and sub-variants are constantly evolving and mutating. Different variants have different replications of the virus and different mutations. Therefore, each sub-variant has different properties that increase or decrease its ability to spread determining its fatality. Immune evasion is the ability of a mutation to escape the immune mechanism of the body. Basically, it can bypass our protective immunity cover.

You may like to read

In the past cases of immunity evading strain have been responsible for false negatives on the test reports too even when a person is suffering from Covid. It becomes difficult to detect them in simple RT-PCR test.

New Covid Varinat Eris: 5 Ways to Prevent Spread of Virus

While getting vaccinated and booster doses is recommended by doctors and experts to combat high-mutated viruses, it is also important to build health naturally. Here are a few tips to boost your immunity on everyday basis:

Vitamin C: Vitamin C rich food is one of the essential nutrients required for the body. It It helps to boost immunity and vitamin c rich food are good way to include in diet while suffering form flu. Orange, grapes, kiwi, red pepper are few food rich in vitamin C.

Vitamin C rich food is one of the essential nutrients required for the body. It It helps to boost immunity and vitamin c rich food are good way to include in diet while suffering form flu. Orange, grapes, kiwi, red pepper are few food rich in vitamin C. Ginger and Garlic: Ginger and garlic add the much-needed zing flavour to the food. In addition to it, ginger helps to prevent inflammation while garlic has been used for ages for its medicinal purposes.

Ginger and garlic add the much-needed zing flavour to the food. In addition to it, ginger helps to prevent inflammation while garlic has been used for ages for its medicinal purposes. Golden Rule of Hydration: Stay hydrated and maintain the electrolyte balance in the body.

Stay hydrated and maintain the electrolyte balance in the body. Immunity Boosting: Include high-fiber and protein-rich diet for faster recovery

Include high-fiber and protein-rich diet for faster recovery Stress Management: Chronic stress can affect the immunity system of the body and make its cover aginst virus invasion. Stress has effect on the gut health. Therefore, it is important to manage stress.

Chronic stress can affect the immunity system of the body and make its cover aginst virus invasion. Stress has effect on the gut health. Therefore, it is important to manage Sleep Schedule: A proper sleep cycle is important for the body to recover and heal. Poor quality sleep does not allow the body to function efficiently and may impact the immune system negatively.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES