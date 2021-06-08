New Delhi: Planning to lose weight? Are you also one of those trying to shed that lockdown lard? Being cooped up inside the houses during the COVID19-induced lockdown have been an emotionally challenging time. Our physical activities have drastically gone down and we have found comfort in food. At a time like this, gaining weight is only natural. With many weight loss trends doing the rounds on the internet, we are only spoilt for choices. However, we have something really interesting for you, which is getting picked up as an easy-to-follow and effective weight loss diet – a lazy keto diet! Want to know more about this? Then, scroll down. Also Read - Weight Loss Tips: Does Eating Post 8 PM Lead to Fast Weight Gain? Find Out

What is a lazy keto diet?

Well, it can be called a spin-off of the keto diet, which basically involves strict monitoring of calories, protein, fat and carbohydrate intake, lazy keto largely focuses on just carbohydrate intake, without having to count calories or any other micronutrients. Even according to my personal experience, this method actually works wonders!

Nutritionist Dr Rohini Patil, in an interview with HT, said, "The lazy keto diet is based on ketosis, a phenomenon that happens when your body stops using glycogen (carbohydrates) stored for energy consumption and begins to burn fat instead. In this procedure, your body burns the fat you have stored, plus the fat you consume."

Meanwhile speaking to HT, clinical nutritionist Gauri Anand shared, “Keto focuses on breaking down food into three macronutrients, namely carbohydrates, proteins and fats, which means you have to consume your daily calories in the proportion of 5% carbs, 20% protein and 75% fats. Lazy keto is a more flexible diet and focuses on being low carb. In other words, people limit their carb intake to 20-50g. Ultimately, the goal is to induce a metabolic state or ketosis, in which your body mainly burns fat for fuel.”

Lazy Keto and blood sugar levels

Other than aiding in weight loss, experts believe that lazy keto has other health benefits too. Dietician Vidhi Chawla told the news site that, “If followed correctly, under the supervision of an expert, it can help people with type 2 diabetes control their blood sugar levels as well as epilepsy seizures, for which it was originated.”

Things to keep in mind

Even though it aids in quick fat loss, some experts are of the view that the results achieved through this method are not permanent. Nurtitionist Patil said, “Although it is just counting carbs, aiming for 20-40g of carbohydrates per day itself is being overly restricted with what you are eating. Before you start, consult your physician and make sure you’re aware of your body type and the process of ketogenesis.”

She added, “This diet isn’t meant for those with cardiovascular diseases, high cholesterol, hypertension etc. Furthermore, it cannot be followed for a longer time, as it misses out on a lot of important nutrients.”

In fact, Chawla, too, believes that one can’t stick to this diet for longer period of time. “Since you are only paying attention to your carb intake on a lazy keto diet, you may eat low-quality fats unknowingly. Trans-fatty acids, for example, frequently cause inflammation, which raises the risk of heart disease.”

Furthermore, she said, “Trans fats can be found in a variety of foods, including vegetable oils and restaurant food. It has numerous effects on our kidneys, and if we lose weight as a result of it, the weight will quickly return.”

Well, you can try this method for a quick fat loss if you have a big event coming up in say a week or 10 days and to ramp up the process you can also start intermittent fasting along with working out at least an hour every day. Don’t forget to keep yourself well hydrated in the process.

Also, consult your dietician or doctor for more details on this.