The advantages of breast milk are not just limited to fighting off infections but also a higher IQ later in the newborn's life.

DOCTOR VERIFIED

Newborn Care Tips: 7 Must-Know Breastfeeding Benefits For Both Mother And Baby

Babies tend to get the wholesome nutrition they need from breast milk, which formula milk cannot match. It provides the perfect combination of carbohydrates, proteins and fats that a baby needs. The benefits of breastfeeding are so numerous that most health agencies recommend it for everyone for as long as possible, barring medical problems that prevent it. The advantages of breast milk are not just limited to fighting off infections but also a higher IQ later in the newborn’s life.

So, it’s essential to shed light on the importance of breastfeeding and the numerous benefits it provides to both mothers and infants. While the choice to breastfeed or use formula is a personal one, understanding the advantages of breastfeeding can empower new mothers to make informed decisions. Dr. Jagdish Kathwate, Consultant Neonatologist & Paediatrician, Motherhood Hospital Kharadi Pune shared a few benefits of breastfeeding that are amazing for the mother and her baby.

BREASTFEEDING BENEFITS EVERY NEW MOM MUST KNOW

Optimal Nutritional Value: Breast milk is a powerhouse of nutrients tailored specifically to meet the evolving needs of an infant. It contains the perfect balance of proteins, fats, vitamins, and antibodies necessary for a baby’s growth and development. This optimal nutritional composition is unmatched by any formula. Immune System Boost: Breast milk is rich in antibodies and immune-boosting substances that help protect infants from infections and illnesses. It provides a strong foundation for building the baby’s immune system, offering enhanced protection during the crucial early months of life. Bonding and Emotional Connection: Breastfeeding fosters a unique emotional bond between the mother and the baby. The physical closeness and skin-to-skin contact during breastfeeding promote emotional security and attachment, contributing to the overall well-being of both mother and child. Reduced Risk of Diseases: Breastfeeding has been linked to a reduced risk of various diseases and conditions for both mother and baby. Infants who are breastfed have a lower risk of respiratory infections, ear infections, allergies, and chronic diseases later in life. Mothers who breastfeed may experience lower rates of breast and ovarian cancers. Convenient and Economical: Breastfeeding is a convenient and cost-effective way to nourish the baby. It eliminates the need for preparing formula, sterilizing bottles, and buying formula supplies. Breast milk is readily available at the right temperature and requires no additional costs. Environmental Impact: Breastfeeding has a minimal environmental impact compared to formula feeding. It produces no waste in the form of packaging, formula containers, or bottle sterilization materials, contributing to a more sustainable and eco-friendly choice. Customized Nutrition: Breast milk composition adapts to the changing needs of the baby as they grow. It contains antibodies that specifically target the pathogens present in the baby’s environment, providing a customized and responsive form of nutrition.

While breastfeeding is recommended for its numerous benefits, it’s essential to acknowledge that each mother’s journey is unique. Some mothers may face challenges that make breastfeeding difficult or impossible. The key is to provide support, understanding, and access to resources that empower mothers to make informed choices based on their individual circumstances.

