Night Time Habits: 4-Step Bedtime Routine to Follow For a Healthy Lifestyle

Humans are creatures of habit. Night-time routines, also help establish habits that help our brains recognize when it’s time to sleep.

Routines, regimes, time tables are very important, more than we just can think. Even as students, curating a timetable was one thing everyone advised. IT helps to set our life gears in the discipline. No, it does not have to be rigid in any sense, however, a fixed schedule sometimes can be of advantage to our health also. We all know sleep is one of the most important aspects of a healthy lifestyle. How we prep to go to bed also tells a lot about our lifestyle. For a good night’s sleep, there are certain things one must practise.

There is no surprise as to why a good night’s sleep is essential. Lack of good quality sleep can have adverse affect on both physical nd mental health, specially in times like this when most of us deal with sedentary living. Developing a healthy nighttime routine isn’t just about self-care. It is also about looking out for better health and a better future. Humans are creatures of habit. Night-time routines, also help establish habits that help our brains recognize when it’s time to sleep.

Here is a 4-Step Night Time Routine

Step 1: Leave the Electronics Alone 1 hour before bedtime: Electronic devices, including computers, televisions, smartphones, and tablets, all emit strong blue light. When you use these devices, that blue light floods your brain, tricking it into thinking it’s daytime. As a result, your brain suppresses melatonin production and works to stay awake. Step 2: Remember to soak your morning dose of healthy fats: Consuming fat first in the morning is very important to handle your hormonal imbalance and also lose weight and handle diabetes. It not only improves our body’s response, but also decreases our hunger episodes and cravings. Because there is no carbohydrate present, there is no resulting increase in blood glucose. Additionally, it improves insulin resistance. Step 3: Write Down a To-Do List for tomorrow: Creating a to-do list prevents the mind from worrying about tomorrow’s tasks. When you wake up in the morning, you’ll have an itinerary ready to start the day. Setting aside 15 to 30 minutes every evening to prepare for the next day can help prevent hectic mornings and promote peace of mind as you get into bed. Step 4: Unwind stress- Choose one activity to destress yourself. It can be Meditation, breathing/ stretching exercises, reading a book, light music or simple some family time. They decelerate the mind and body, relieve tension and improve sleep quality. When you wake up fresh and energetic, you start feeling healthier and productive.

