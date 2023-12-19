Home

Nighttime Heartburn? 5 Ways to Get Relief From Acid Reflux

Night time digestive problems can be really discomforting. Having heartburn around bed time? Here is how onw can lower the risk.

Nighttime heartburn, also known as acid reflux or gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), can be uncomfortable and disrupt sleep.

How to Avoid Heartburn at Night?

Adjust Your Sleeping Position: Elevating your upper body can help reduce the likelihood of acid reflux during the night. Use a wedge-shaped pillow or raise the head of your bed by placing blocks or risers under the bedposts. This elevation helps keep stomach acid from flowing back into the esophagus. Avoid Eating Close to Bedtime: Give yourself at least two to three hours between your last meal and bedtime. This allows your stomach to empty partially before lying down, reducing the risk of acid reflux. Also, avoid large meals and instead opt for smaller, more frequent meals throughout the day. Modify Your Diet: Certain foods and beverages can trigger heartburn. It’s important to identify your personal triggers and avoid them, especially in the evening. Common triggers include fatty or fried foods, spicy foods, citrus fruits, tomatoes, chocolate, caffeine, alcohol, and carbonated beverages. Opt for a diet rich in whole grains, lean proteins, fruits, and vegetables. Limit Fluid Intake Before Bed: Consuming a lot of fluids close to bedtime can increase the likelihood of heartburn. Try to finish drinking fluids, especially acidic or carbonated ones, at least a couple of hours before bedtime. Wear Loose Clothing: Tight-fitting clothes, particularly around the waist and abdomen, can put pressure on the stomach and exacerbate heartburn. Opt for loose-fitting, comfortable clothing, especially during sleep. Manage Stress: High levels of stress can contribute to heartburn. Engage in stress-reducing activities before bed, such as deep breathing exercises, meditation, gentle stretching, or taking a warm bath. Establishing a relaxing bedtime routine can help promote better sleep and reduce heartburn symptoms.

If you frequently experience nighttime heartburn despite lifestyle modifications, it’s advisable to consult with a healthcare professional. They can evaluate your symptoms, provide a proper diagnosis, and recommend appropriate treatment options to manage your heartburn effectively.

