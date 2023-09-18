Home

Nipah Virus Outbreak in Kerala: 3 Risk Factors That Increase Severe Infection

The brain-damaging virus, Nipah infection has surfaced again and here are 3 big risk factors behind it. Read below!

Nipah Virus: 3 Risk Factors That Increase Severe Infection

Cases of Nipah Virus are on the rise, especially in the Kozhikode district of Kerala. For the third time in five years, the brain-damaging virus has surfaced in the same area, followed by four high-risk cases. Though medical treatment is available and there is a significant improvement, health experts still stress the importance of vigilance and precautions.

What is Nipah Virus And Its Symptoms?

Nipah Virus is a zoonotic virus, which indicates it can be transmitted from animals to humans. Direct transmission is also possible through close contact with infected individuals, especially in the healthcare setup. Following are the major symptoms that one should be watchful of:

Fever

Fatigue

Muscle Pain

Difficulty in Breathing

Body ache

Dizziness

Nausea

3 Big Factors That Can Increase The Risk of Nipah Virus

Also, there are primary risk factors that can cause the severe infection. HT Digital spoke to Dr Harish Chafle who informed the 3 big causes behind Nipah virus. These are:

Animal Reservoirs: Fruit bats are considered the natural reservoir. Direct or indirect contact with these bats, their saliva or excretion can lead to transmission o humans

Human-to-Human Transmission: Once a person is infected, Nipah virus can also spread directly from an infected individual, especially in an healthcare settings

Contaminated Food: Consumption of infected foods, like fruits or juices contaminated with bat saliva can result in infection.

Dr Chafle also emphasized the seriousness of nipah virus, highlighting that as of his last update in September 2021, there is no antiviral treatment available. Supportive care is essential including isolation to prevent further transmission, managing symptomatic treatment, taking intensive care in severe cases and taking prescribed anti-viral drugs by health professional.

