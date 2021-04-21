No COVID Report Needed For Pregnant Women to Get Admission in Hospitals | Know Details

Lucknow: In a major relief to pregnant women, the Lucknow District Magistrate Roshan Jacob on Tuesday has said that such women will be admitted in hospitals and given medical care without waiting for the mandatory Covid report. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Imposes Weekend Lockdown Across State Amid COVID Spike

The much-awaited order from the district magistrate came after reports that pregnant women were being made to wait outside hospitals and on stretchers and in ambulances in the absence of the COVID report.

As per the order, a reserve area for pregnant women needs to be created in all hospitals and patients need to be attended immediately. Once admitted, the hospital can follow Covid protocol, get the patient tested and initiate necessary medical aid.

The order further stated that failing to admit pregnant women will attract legal action under pandemic act.

According to the reports, India has registered over 2.94 lakh fresh Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, the second highest daily case count ever recorded by any country, even as the day’s death toll crossed 2,000 for the first time since the pandemic’s outbreak last year. Meanwhile ICMR, in its study, has revealed that Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin effectively neutralises the double mutant strain.

Moreover, many experts also believe the double mutant variant has fuelled the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic in India. Although, now with second wave of Covid wreaking havoc in India, a third mutation in this B.1.617 strain has now been identified in at least 4 states, spiraling as a major cause of concern. Two of these triple-mutant varieties have been found in samples collected from Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh, and this might aggravate India’s Covid crisis further.

(With inputs from IANS)