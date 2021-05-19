New Delhi: If there’s one struggle that all of us are commonly facing together (other than coronavirus) is getting ourselves a COVID vaccination slot. Don’t you agree? It has become a tedious task as the country continues to reel under the deadly second wave of the COVID infections. Also Read - What Parents Must Know About Singapore Covid Strain Affecting Children

But what if we tell you, a new app has been developed to end our woes? Yes, you read that right. Also Read - All About New RT-PCR Kit Which Will Detect Covid-19 Across Various Mutant Strains

Now, IIM and NIT alumni have jointly developed a mobile-based application that can help people book vaccine slots. The app has been named ‘localiti.io’. According to the reports, now people in the age group of 18-44, who are waiting to get themselves vaccinated against COVID-19, can get alerts and notifications of vacant slots by using the app. Also Read - Is 2-DG a COVID Game Changer? All We Know About DRDO's New Anti-COVID Drug

Who has developed this app?

The app has been developed by Partik Madaan, an alumnus of the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Kurukshetra, Prateek Singh, an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Rohtak and NIT, Kurukshetra and Bharat Bhushan, an ex-employee of Ixigo. The Ministry of Education in a tweet has applauded them.

They wrote, “Partik Madaan, an alumnus of @NITKurukshetra and Prateek Singh, an alumnus of @IIM_Rohtak and @NITKurukshetra, have developed an app named ‘https://t.co/cgR35jiVa6’. Keep up the excellent work!https://t.co/k05NyKeKkL— Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia)”

Partik Madaan, an alumnus of @NITKurukshetra and Prateek Singh, an alumnus of @IIM_Rohtak and @NITKurukshetra, have developed an app named ‘https://t.co/cgR35jiVa6’.

Keep up the excellent work!https://t.co/k05NyKeKkL — Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) May 15, 2021

All you need to know about the app

On May 1, the app was launched and over 10,000 persons have registered with it as on May 6, The Tribune reported. The localiti.io is a neighborhood-based communication platform and it reduces the hassle of refreshing the platform to check for new slots repeatedly. This is definitely a useful feature.

Also, the data for the app is sourced on a real-time basis from the Co-Win API portal. Therefore, people will have to login and register on the Co-Win portal before registering on the app.

Singh, who developed the app said that they launched the app following the central government’s announcement of a third inoculation drive from May 1. It was launched to help people in getting information about the availability of slots in their locality, he said.

As we know, necessity is the mother of all inventions and rightly so.