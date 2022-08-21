Washington: The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted expanded emergency use authorisation for Novavax’s COVID-19 vaccine Adjuvanted for adolescents aged between 12-17 years. The US company said the vaccine was the first protein-based COVID-19 jab authorised in the US. Doses of the Adjuvanted are available for use in adolescents upon the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) recommendation, the company noted.Also Read - Canada Approves 1st COVID Booster For Kids Aged 5-11. Check Details Here

“Having more vaccine options for use in both adults and adolescents, like the Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine, Adjuvanted will hopefully help increase vaccination rates, particularly as we prepare for ongoing surges of COVID-19 with the start of fall and the back-to-school season,” said Stanley C. Erck, President and Chief Executive Officer, Novavax in a company statement.

Speaking to CNN Silvia Taylor, Novavax’s senior vice president global corporate affairs said, “One of the things that we believe makes our vaccine unique is that we actually see really good immune response against variants with our prototype vaccine. And so, if you think about the vaccine that we already have authorized that we’re talking about now to be authorized for adolescents, we actually see a good immune response against variants including Omicron, including BA.1 and BA.5.”

In July 2022, the FDA had granted emergency use authorisation for a two-dose primary series in adults aged 18 years and older, followed by a recommendation from the CDC Advisory Committee on immunisation practices, and endorsement from the CDC.

(With IANS inputs)