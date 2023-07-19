Nutrition For Sleep: 6 Must-Have Nutrients to Enhance Sleep Quality

Home

It is not the number of hours that we sleep, but also the quality of those slumber hours that affects the body.

Tossing and turning in bed is never comforting. With the clock ticking overhead, with few hours left for a new day to begin, just a few hours of sleep is not optimal and for some, it can be stressful as well. Sleeping is one of the most important things that our body requires but we often sideline it. Not on our priorities. However, it has effects that may go hidden. Seven to eight hours of sleep is necessary for optimal functioning of the body -this we all know. But, often one thing that may get overlooked is the quality of sleep. Slumber quality is as important as the number of hours we sleep. How do we improve it? Few lifestyle changes can go a long way. And healthy diet plays a pivotal role. While there are many factors that can affect sleep quality and quantity, nutrition is a key component that we should all be paying attention to when considering ways to optimize our sleep.

5 nutrients that appear to play a role in getting a restful and high-quality sleep

Low blood serum levels of vitamin D—less than 20 ng/mL—can increase risk of sleep disorders and is associated with sleep difficulties, shorter sleep duration, and nocturnal awakenings. Mushroom., egg yolk Magnesium is another crucial component for sleep that helps your brain and body relax and get ready for sleep. Magnesium acts on a similar pathway in your brain as anti-anxiety drugs, so it helps your body wind down and get into sleep mode. Some of the best sources of magnesium are nuts, spinach, banana, avocado, and potatoes. Adequate intake of omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids (n-3 PUFAs), which include docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) and eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA is associated with better sleep quality. Ghee, flaxseed, chia seeds, and walnuts are all great sources of omega-3 fats. Best sources of this B vitamin are chickpeas, potatoes, and bananas. A deficiency in iron has an effect on sleep quality, quantity and timing; iron also affects the modulation of REM sleep. Amaranth, bajra, barley, lentils, soyabean, dates are rich sources of iron A lack of vitamin B6 has been linked to symptoms of insomnia and depression. Vitamin B6 aids in the production of the hormones serotonin and melatonin, both of which are important to sound, restful sleep, and also to mood.

Time to get that everyday meal sorted and work on getting a restful sleep to get going for everyday hustle.

