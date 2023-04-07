Home

Health

Nutrition For Women: Poshan to Portion, 6 Nutrients Every Woman Should Include In Her Diet

Nutrition For Women: Poshan to Portion, 6 Nutrients Every Woman Should Include In Her Diet

Nutrition in women is one of the most neglected aspects when it comes to women's health. Do you keep a track of food that you are consuming and in what portions? Not really, right? While many of us la

Nutrition in women is one of the most neglected aspects when it comes to women’s health. Do you keep a track of food that you are consuming and in what portions? Not really, right? While many of us ladies are guilty of it, we must be more careful and mindful of our consumption. According to a report by UNICEF report, Undernourished and Overlooked: A Global Nutrition Crisis in Adolescent Girls and Women report published on March 7, 2023, “More than 1 billion adolescent girls and women in the world suffer from undernutrition, nutrient deficiencies or anemia, while acute malnutrition rates among pregnant and breastfeeding women are climbing fast,” It further highlights how women’s right to nutrition has been overlooked and undervalued far too long.

Why do we need to talk about nutrition in women?

The UNICEF report published that, ” undernutrition weakens adolescent girls’ and women’s immunity to infections and increases their risk of life-threatening complications, particularly during pregnancy and childbirth.” further deficiency of vitamins and other essential nutrients during pregnancy can increase

lack of vitamins and other essential nutrients before and during pregnancy increases the risk of stillbirth or premature birth and can lead to life-threatening conditions like high blood pressure and severe anemia.

You may like to read

The state of women worldwide and even in India is poor. According to the NFHS 5 report, more than 50% of women are anemic, nearly one-third are undernourished and one-fourth are either overweight or obese. There is a sharp rise too in the prevalence of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) like diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and cancers among both urban and rural women.

According to a Meghana Pasi, Nutritionist, MyThali, Arogya World, our gender, age and lifestyle determine our nutrient requirements. In order to meet those requirements, women should know what to eat (poshan) and how much to eat (portion). Once they learn to strike a balance between poshan and portion, it will improve their nutritional status and reduce the risk of chronic diseases.

A balanced meal is one that includes foods from all 5 food groups:

Cereals/Grains/Millets

Pulses/Dals/Legumes/Egg/Meat/Fish

Milk /Milk Products

Fruits and Vegetables

Fats and Oils

These food groups eaten in optimal quantities will ensure that you get all the essential nutrients: Carbs, Proteins, Fats, Vitamins, Minerals, and Fiber to keep you mentally and physically healthy.

Carbs – They are the energy-giving foods, also known as the “GO” foods (cereals/grains/millets, pulses/dals, root veggies and fruits). Fill only one-fourth of your plate with carbs. Pulses / beans / legumes/dals / soyabeans / eggs / meat / fish – are rich sources of proteins. These foods are also known as “GROW” foods. Include one katori of any protein source in each meal (2-3 portions/day). Vegetables and Fruits – These are known as “GLOW” foods. Green veggies and fruits are a powerhouse of vitamins, minerals, fiber and antioxidants which help in reducing inflammation, protect against cancers and chronic diseases like heart disease and diabetes. Eat atleast 3-4 portions of veggies and 2 portions of fruits through the day. Milk and milk products – Have milk in any form as tea/coffee/milk shake/cereals in the morning breakfast and snack-time or as curd/ buttermilk/paneer in your lunch and dinner. Have 3 portions of any of these through the day. Fats and oils – Fats are required in cell building, protecting organs from damage and absorption of fat-soluble vitamins A, D, E and K. Limit the intake of saturated fats found in butter, beef, pork, cheese and coconut oil, instead take vegetable oils, nuts and seeds and fish which are heart friendly. Take not more than 3tsp of oil and 1tsp of ghee/butter throughout the day. Also include food rich in Calcium and Vitamin D like: Almonds, green leafy vegetables, figs, fatty fish, milk products, eggs, nuts and seeds.

Following this simple thumb rule of Portioning your food groups you can strike the perfect balance with your Poshan!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.